CHICO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, visualization firm and software maker Theia Interactive launches Optim 1.2, adding a host of new tools to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, including a ready-to-use template that allows for real-time interaction within existing VR projects. Originally created to help Theia improve its own internal workflow, Optim makes it easier than ever for both individuals and teams of all skill levels, working in anything from architecture to design to game development, to take full advantage of the power of Unreal Engine.

Accessing the new VR functionality is as simple as selecting the new multi-user collaborative template in Unreal, available via Optim’s native plug-in. Team members working from anywhere in the world will then be represented within the project as individual avatars, and have the option to explore all angles of an existing digital scene using a new live VR camera. Users can capture info and even receive final marketing imagery, while communicating with others in real-time through a built-in voice chat – or meet up to talk in a pre-made virtual boardroom.

“Unreal Engine is an incredibly powerful tool, and by simplifying the way users can implement features like multi-user connectivity, we hope more people will embrace it,” said Bill Fishkin, president of Theia Interactive. “We created Optim as a way to help improve our own workflows, so we deeply understand the best ways to utilize game engines because we do it ourselves.”

Initially developed as an internal tool before being released to the public in November 2019, Optim can significantly improve the creation process for Unreal users of all skill levels. With the Optim plug-in installed, anyone can import and optimize files in Unreal for real-time rendering, and complete daily tasks while editing a digital scene. Optim also automates many of the processes within Unreal by streamlining tasks and adding tools that can help produce quality projects up to 300% faster.

Additional features include:

Improved UI – Updates to the in-editor toolkit further streamline the options with Unreal Engine, simplifying the creation process and making it more accessible.

Lightbuild Scheduler – Set an exact time to start your static light build to avoid disrupting other networked PCs.

Clustered Merging – An intelligent clustering algorithm automatically merges objects within a scene, keeping meshes in tight groups for easy culling.

Selection Filters – Quickly create precise selection sets within your scene using a variety of parameters including name, vertex count or applied material.

One-Click LODs – Select any number of meshes in your viewport and immediately apply Smart LODs without scrolling through menus or extra windows.

Theia’s in-house team of developers continue to incorporate user feedback with their own personal experience to create a roadmap that includes frequent updates, each released at no additional cost to license holders. Optim is available to try at no cost with a two-week free trial.



Pricing/Availability

Optim is available in three versions: “Starter,” “Pro” and “Enterprise.” Starter license holders will have access to the complete Optim Toolkit, and purchase options include monthly subscriptions with an introductory rate of $12/month, or annual plans for $108/year. The Pro version includes everything from the Starter package, plus the VR Collaboration Template. The introductory rate for a monthly Pro subscription is $90/month, while annual plans cost $900/year. Enterprise options include both the Starter and Pro packages, the Importer and industry-specific templates, tailored to individual markets. Pricing is available upon request, including floating licenses.



About Theia Interactive

Based in Chico, California, Theia Interactive is a creative solutions studio with a passion for building beautiful virtual environments for business, and offering tools to empower others to do the same. Whether it’s mobile apps, augmented reality demos or virtual reality experiences, Theia tells engaging stories through virtualization. Theia has created award-winning projects for companies such as Epic Games, HP Inc., Mohawk Group, NVIDIA, Suffolk Construction and Toll Brothers. For more information visit https://theia.io/.

