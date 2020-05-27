Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

27 May 2020 at 5.00 p.m.

Change in the number of Aktia Bank Plc's own shares

Aktia Bank Plc has today divested 144 287 own shares held by the company to 425 employees as incentive shares within the group as part of the company’s incentive schemes AktiaUna savings program 2018–2019 and Matching Restricted Sharers program 2017.

After the transfer Aktia Bank Plc holds 85 578 own shares.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. 010 247 6348

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.