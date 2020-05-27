Hendrik Egholm has resigned as CEO of P/F Magn, the Faroes subsidiary of Skeljungur hf. Hendrik has worked within Skeljungur Group for 13 years, first as Magn’s CEO from 2007-2017, Skeljungur Group CEO from 2017-2019 when he resigned as the group CEO but continued to work for the company as CEO of Magn in the Faroes Islands until today.

Together with Managing Director Johnni Poulsen, Hendrik has been instrumental in developing and maintaining Magn as a strong and profitable company.



Hendrik Egholm, departing CEO of P/F Magn:

“My time in Magn has been amazing, and I am pleased with the development in the company during these years, that I have been a part of Magn. It is difficult to say goodbye, but after almost 13 years, I feel the time is right to move on. I would like to thank the employees of Magn for their fantastic work, and the board for the cooperation.”

Jens Meinhard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of P/F Magn:

“During Hendriks leadership, Magn has become a strong company with dedicated and skilled employees. The company is well positioned for the challenges ahead. On behalf of the Board I thank Hendrik for his leadership during the past almost 13 years.”



The board of Magn will start the process of hiring a new CEO. In the meantime, Johnni Poulsen will act as the CEO in close cooperation with the chairman of Magn.

For further information please contact Jens Meinhard Rasmussen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magn, jmr@skansi.fo.

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan, and Magn. Skeljungur is also in the retail market under the brand Kvikk. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products and is on the retail market. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur´s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur´s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/