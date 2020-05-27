Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Gloves Market By Product Type (Disposable Gloves and Re-Usable Gloves), By Material (Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Rubber, Polyethylene and Others), By End User, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Gloves Market is anticipated to reach over USD 10 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, on account of increasing awareness about safety at workplace. Use of gloves in end-user industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food, is growing as they ensure the safety of the workers and help in maintaining sanitary conditions at workplace. Additionally, government regulations mandate the use of industrial gloves in manufacturing processes. Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into disposable and re-usable gloves. Owing to the low cost, disposable gloves are the preferred choice and registered the highest sales in 2017. Over the years, the trend is likely to continue due to the high demand for disposable gloves.



In terms of material, the market for industrial gloves is segmented into nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, rubber, polyethylene and others. Rubber and nitrile gloves are the preferred choices for industrial gloves. When compared with rubber gloves, the demand for nitrile gloves is increasing and the trend is likely to continue in the future. Many manufacturers are focusing on nitrile gloves due to high durability and puncture resistance offered by the material. Regionally, North America is forecast to dominant the industrial gloves market, on account of stringent regulations for the safety of labor and working individuals.



Some of the leading players in the Global Industrial Gloves Market are Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd., Hartalega holdings Berhad, Protective Industrial Products, Inc (PIP), Uvex Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Riverstone Holdings Limited., Honeywell International, Inc., Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company LLC, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Top Glove Corporation Bhd., etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Industrial Gloves Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Industrial Gloves Market based on product type, material, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Industrial Gloves Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Industrial Gloves Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Industrial Gloves Market.

To identify and analyze profiles of leading players operating in the Global Industrial Gloves Market.



The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the industrial gloves market across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Industrial Gloves Market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Product Pricing

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Industrial Gloves Market Overview



6. Global Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Disposable Gloves and Re-Usable Gloves)

6.2.2. By Material (Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Rubber, Polyethylene & Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Mining, Pharmaceutical, Food, Manufacturing, Chemicals & Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

12.3. Opportunities



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd.

14.2.2. Hartalega holdings Berhad

14.2.3. Protective Industrial Products, Inc (PIP)

14.2.4. Uvex Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG

14.2.5. Smart Glove Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

14.2.6. Riverstone Holdings Limited.

14.2.7. Honeywell International, Inc.

14.2.8. Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company LLC.

14.2.9. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

14.2.10. Top Glove Corporation Bhd.



15. Strategic Recommendation



