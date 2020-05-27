Toronto, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVOkids productions PAW Patrol and Dino Dana were recognized with wins in major categories at the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Pre-School Program or Series and Best Writing (Children’s or Youth).
“TVOkids is thrilled that these high-quality, educational programs have been recognized for excellence at the Canadian Screen Awards,” says Marney Malabar, director of Kids TV. “Congratulations to our wonderful production partners who share TVO’s commitment to helping kids succeed in school and in life.”
TVOkids and our production partners were nominated for a total of 18 awards with wins in the following categories:
Best Pre-School Program or Series
Best Direction, Animation
Best Sound, Animation
Best Original Music, Animation
Best Writing, Children's or Youth
Best Performance, Children’s or Youth
All of TVO’s programs can be streamed anytime on TVOkids.com and youtube.com/tvokids.
About TVO
Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org and tvokids.com.
Paul Ginis TVO 416.484.2600 ext. 2445 pginis@tvo.org
TVO
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
