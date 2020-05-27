Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Diabetic Food Market By Product Type (Baked Products For Diabetics, Beverages For Diabetics, Confectionery For Diabetics, Ice Cream For Diabetics, Others), By Distribution Channel, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Diabetic Food Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of during the forecast period. The United States Diabetic Food Market is driven by the growing awareness regarding various health issues associated with diabetes, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes owing to a lack of physical activity among children and adolescents, rising awareness among consumers regarding the preventive measures that can be taken against diabetes, among others. Additionally, growing research and development (R&D) to produce diabetic food products and flaunting a diversified product portfolio that caters to the requirements of a wide consumer base is further expected to propel the market during forecast years.



The United States Diabetic Food Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, company and region. Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into baked products for diabetics, beverages for diabetics, confectionery for diabetics, ice cream for diabetics, dairy products for diabetics and breakfast cereals for diabetics. The beverages for diabetics segment is expected to dominate the market during the next five years. This can be ascribed to the varied products available under dietary beverages and relatively large consumption of these beverages.



Major players operating in the United States Diabetic Food Market include Nestle United States L.L.C., Unilever PLC, Kellogg Company, Fifty 50 Foods, Inc, Mars, Incorporated, WhiteWave Foods (Danone U.S. Inc), The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Mondelz International, Inc, David Chapman's Ice Cream Limited and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Diabetic Food Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Diabetic Food Market based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Diabetic Food Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Diabetic Food Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Diabetic Food Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the region. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.



The author calculated the market size of the United States Diabetic Food Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Diabetic Food Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Baked Products For Diabetics, Beverages For Diabetics, Confectionery For Diabetics, Ice Cream For Diabetics, Dairy Products For Diabetics and Breakfast Cereals For Diabetics)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Drug Stores/Pharmacies and Others)

5.2.3. By End Users (Adults v/s Children)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. United States Baked Products For Diabetics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Distribution Channel

6.2.2. By End Users



7. United States Beverages For Diabetics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

7.2.2. By End Users



8. United States Confectionery For Diabetics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8.2.2. By End Users



9. United States Ice Cream For Diabetics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution Channel

9.2.2. By End Users



10. United States Dairy Products For Diabetics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Distribution Channel

10.2.2. By End Users



11. United States Breakfast Cereals For Diabetics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Distribution Channel

11.2.2. By End Users



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Supply Chain Analysis



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. United States Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competition Outlook

17.2. Company Profiles

17.2.1. Company Details

17.2.1.1. Nestle United States L.L.C.

17.2.1.2. Unilever PLC

17.2.1.3. Kellogg Company

17.2.1.4. Fifty 50 Foods, Inc

17.2.1.5. Mars, Incorporated

17.2.1.6. WhiteWave Foods (Danone U.S. Inc)

17.2.1.7. The Coca-Cola Company

17.2.1.8. PepsiCo, Inc.

17.2.1.9. Mondelz International, Inc.

17.2.1.10. David Chapman's Ice Cream Limited



18. Strategic Recommendations



19. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y227jx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900