The Surgical Mask and Respirators market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.2%, during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing number of surgeries, and surge in epidemic and pandemic outbreaks. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing across the world, due to the rapidly aging population and greater longevity of people with chronic conditions, eventually leading to a tremendous pressure on the healthcare system all across the world.



Since, surgery addresses a broad spectrum of conditions which incur large social, economic, and health burdens, hence it is an indivisible and indispensable part of health systems. Throughout the past few decades, surgery has been increasingly prioritized by the global health community or governments even in low- and middle-income countries. As a result, the number of surgical procedures has risen significantly, in order to address the global disease burden, thus leading to a rise in utilization and adoption of Surgical Mask.



Key Market Trends



N- Series Respirators Shows Lucrative Opportunity in the Global Surgical Mask and Respirators Market



N95 respirators and surgical masks (face masks) are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. It is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles.

In the recent time, countries are facing the huge threat of COVID - 19 (Coronavirus). Even the World Health Organization (WHO) listed it as a potential global health threat due to high mortality. There is no treatment available against this type of disease and most of the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are focusing their R&D departments in identifying new molecules or leads for the treatment of this disease.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, as of 31st March, 2020 there were more than 803,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 39,033 deaths, spreading over 170+ countries. Although, there are approximately 172,772 recovered cases, there is no potential vaccine or treatment available for the same.

Moreover, according to WHO, the number of secondary infections generated from one infected person is in between 2 to 2.5 for COVID-19. Therefore, on an average one person transmits to 2 other people, leading to exponential increase in the number of affected cases. Since N-95 mask is an efficient protective gear to curb the spread of such respiratory diseases, the concerned segment of the market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Global Surgical Mask and Respirators Market



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share and this is due to better regulations of surgical devices and growing awareness among the population regarding the usefulness of such protective gears. The companies also have well-established direct channel collaboration with hospitals and clinics to serve the studied market. Overall, rising demand and increase in the production of the surgical masks are expected to increase the market growth in the initial period; however, after few years, there will be a steady growth in the market.



Competitive Landscape



The global Surgical Mask and Respirators market is competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd, 3M Company, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Health And Safety Pvt. Ltd., Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.



