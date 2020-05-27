New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ocean Energy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478520/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million Kilowatts by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Ocean Energy market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 43.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 610.7 Thousand Kilowatts to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 1.1 Million Kilowatts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Ocean Energy segment will reach a market size of 951.8 Thousand Kilowatts by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Ocean Energy market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 39.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.3 Million Kilowatts in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Ocean Energy market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Able Technologies; Albatern Ltd.; Applied Technologies Company, Ltd.; AquaGen Technologies; Aqua-Magnetics Inc.; Atargis Energy Corporation; Atlantis Resources Ltd.; BioPower Systems Pty. Ltd.; Blue Energy Canada Inc.; Carnegie Clean Energy Limited; Minesto AB; Nova Innovation Ltd.; Ocean Power Technologies Inc.; Ocean Renewable Power Company, LLC; OpenHydro Group Limited; Scotrenewables Tidal Power Ltd.; Tocardo International BV; Verdant Power, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478520/?utm_source=GNW



OCEAN ENERGY MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ocean Energy: Harnessing the Sheer Potential of Oceans & Seas for Meeting Future Energy Needs Important Factors Influencing the Global Ocean Energy Market Recent Market Activity Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy: An Inevitable Reality Huge Untapped Kinetic Energy Potential of Oceans: A Fundamental Growth Driver Fast Facts Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Key Market Inhibitors Government Intervention Critical for Commercial Success of Ocean Energy Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries Technology Commercialization: Need of the Hour Ocean Energy - A Review of Current Scenario Global Market Outlook Europe Leads the Global Ocean Energy Market Asia-Pacific: Frontrunner in Tidal Barrage Power Plants Global Competitor Market Shares Ocean Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Able Technologies, L.L.C. (USA) Albatern Ltd. (UK) Applied Technologies Company, Ltd. (Russia) AquaGen Technologies (Australia) Aqua-Magnetics Inc. (USA) Atargis Energy Corporation (USA) Atlantis Resources Ltd. (UK) BioPower Systems Pty. Ltd. (Australia) Blue Energy Canada Inc. (Canada) Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (Australia) Minesto AB (Sweden) Nova Innovation Ltd. (UK) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (USA) Ocean Renewable Power Company, LLC (USA) OpenHydro Group Limited (Ireland) Scotrenewables Tidal Power Ltd. (Scotland) Tocardo International BV (Netherlands) Verdant Power, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Number of Wave Energy Projects Worldwide Drives Strong Market Growth Major Wave Energy Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage Tidal Energy Gains Momentum MeyGen - A Multi-Turbine Tidal Stream Project in Scotland Tidal Energy Projects Worldwide Tidal Stream Projects Lends Traction to Market Growth Tidal Range Projects to Face Challenges Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) - A Niche Segment OTEC Project on the South Pacific Ocean Obtains Bureau Veritas Approval Other FOWT Projects Major FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Benefit Market Expansion Superior Attributes of Tidal Energy Attract New Developers, Benefits Market Adoption Horizontal Axis Turbines Grab Lion’s Share of Tidal Energy Devices Tidal Energy: Abundant Resources despite Technology Barriers Despite Dominance of Tidal Energy, Wave Energy Garner Growing Attention and Investments Small Islands Provide Big Push for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Plants Surveys to Play a Vital Role in Project Developments Robust Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power Key Challenges Hampering Ocean Energy Development Financial Support and Markets Administrative and Environmental Issues Availability of Grid Close to Projects Grid Integration Technology Advancements PLAT-O Driving Down Tidal Energy Costs bioWAVE: The New Ocean Energy Harnessing Device Deployed off the Australian Coast THWAT Turbine for Tidal Energy HiWave: A Novel WEC Technology that Works on the Human Heart Blood Pumping Principle Xenesys and Saga University to Develop OTEC Technology Japan Houses the State-of-the-Art OTEC Center Technology Developments to Harness Salt Power

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ocean Energy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilowatts by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Ocean Energy Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 3: United States Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts: 2020 to 2027 CANADA Table 4: Canadian Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilowatts: 2020 to 2027 JAPAN Table 5: Japanese Market for Ocean Energy: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027 CHINA Table 6: Chinese Ocean Energy Market Growth Prospects in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 7: European Ocean Energy Market Demand Scenario in Kilowatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: European Ocean Energy Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 9: Ocean Energy Market in France: Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027 GERMANY Table 10: Ocean Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027 ITALY Table 11: Italian Ocean Energy Market Growth Prospects in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Ocean Energy: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 13: Rest of Europe Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilowatts: 2020-2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 14: Ocean Energy Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF WORLD Table 15: Rest of World Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilowatts: 2020 to 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 61

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478520/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001