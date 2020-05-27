LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW )

Class Period: March 30, 2019 – February 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (2) that the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mesa Air Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MESA )

Class Period: Connected with August 2018 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Mesa’s operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) that Mesa had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) that Mesa had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) that Mesa did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) that then-existing “risks” had already materialized; (6) that Mesa knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT )

Class Period: Connected to January 17, 2018 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) that the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) that Liberty’s services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Liberty’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

