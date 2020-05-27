﻿Oslo, 27 May 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2020 Annual General Meeting at 3:00 pm in Oslo. All resolutions received near unanimous approval from shareholders. The minutes from the meeting and the newly approved Articles of Association are attached.



--



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachments