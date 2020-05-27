New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Graft Substitutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478481/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Allograft market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$8.9 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$11.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Allograft segment will reach a market size of US$107.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Bone Graft Substitutes market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$147 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Bone Graft Substitutes market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AlloSource; Baxter International Inc.; DePuy Synthes Companies; Exactech Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation; LifeNet Health Inc.; Medtronic plc; NovaBone Products LLC; NuVasive Inc.; Orthofix International N V; RTI Surgical Inc.; Smith & Nephew Plc; Stryker Corporation; Wright Medical Group N.V.; Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.





BONE GRAFT SUBSTITUTES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bone Grafts - A Prelude Recent Market Activity Outlook Developing Markets Hold Lucrative Potential for Bone Graft Substitutes Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects Bone Grafting - An Important Procedure for Healing Fractures What Drives Physicians' Choice of Bone Grafts? Challenges for Different Bone Grafts Patient Safety Emerges as a Top Priority Unmet Clinical Needs to Foster R&D Engine Advanced Allografts Encroach the Use of Autografts in Surgical Procedures Rise in Popularity of Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Impact Growth Prospects Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead DBM: Strong Growth but Tough Competition Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Allografts Offered by Select Companies Global Competitor Market Shares Bone Graft Substitutes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AlloSource (USA) Baxter International, Inc. (USA) DePuy Synthes Companies (USA) Exactech, Inc. (USA) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (USA) LifeNet Health, Inc. (USA) Medtronic plc (Ireland) NovaBone Products LLC (USA) NuVasive, Inc. (USA) Orthofix International N V (Curaçao) RTI Surgical, Inc. (USA) Smith & Nephew Plc (UK) Stryker Corporation (USA) Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands) Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (USA) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Major Factors Affecting Growth Increasing Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries Rise in Spinal Fusions in Private Healthcare Foot and Extremity Reconstruction - Promising Market for Bone Grafts Spine Fusion - The Largest Application Market for Bone Graft Substitutes Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants in Select Countries Increasing Visibility of Orthobiological Products to Spur Grafting Options Technological Advancements Drive Bone Grafts Market A Glance at Few Recent Innovations/Research Efforts in Bone Grafts Precision Machined Allografts Gain Surgeon Preference Disease Transmission through Bone Grafts - A Major Safety Concern Lack of Standards in Bone Graft Substitute Market Reimbursement Issues Continue to Haunt Bone Grafts Market Regional Regulations & Religious Beliefs Hamper Bone Graft Substitutes Market Synthetic Bone Grafts - Solution for Halal Bone Graft Implantation Bone Glue - A Potential Threat to the Bone Graft Market Alliances with Organ Procurement Organizations: A Shot in the Arm Limited Availability of Donor Tissues Competition Intensifies from Alternative Tissue Repair Therapies Substitute Technologies Threaten to Replace Spinal Fusions Bone Grafts Termed as Tissues Suffer From Inconsistent Patient Outcomes New Ways of Fixing Broken Bones BoneCure Sleeve - Heading Towards the Human Market Bioactive Glass - Suitable for Weight Bearing Portion Review of Demographic Drivers Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important Opportunity Indicators

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bone Graft Substitutes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Bone Graft Substitutes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Allograft (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Allograft (Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Allograft (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Synthetic (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Synthetic (Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Synthetic (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Spinal Fusion (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Spinal Fusion (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Spinal Fusion (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Dental (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Dental (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Dental (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Joint Reconstruction (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Joint Reconstruction (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Joint Reconstruction (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Craniomaxillofacial (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Craniomaxillofacial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Craniomaxillofacial (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Foot & Ankle (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Foot & Ankle (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Foot & Ankle (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Long Bone (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Long Bone (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Long Bone (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 29: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: United States Bone Graft Substitutes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 35: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 36: Canadian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Canadian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 41: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 47: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 52: European Bone Graft Substitutes Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 56: European Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 57: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 58: European Bone Graft Substitutes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 61: Bone Graft Substitutes Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 62: French Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: French Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Bone Graft Substitutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 67: German Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 68: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: German Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 73: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 74: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Italian Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 80: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 86: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 87: Spanish Bone Graft Substitutes Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Spanish Bone Graft Substitutes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 90: Spanish Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 91: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 92: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 93: Russian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Russian Bone Graft Substitutes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 96: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 98: Rest of Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 99: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: Rest of Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Bone Graft Substitutes Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Bone Graft Substitutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Australian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 113: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Australian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 118: Indian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 119: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 120: Indian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Indian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 123: Indian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 126: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 129: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 131: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2

to 2027 Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 135: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Bone Graft Substitutes Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 137: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Bone Graft Substitutes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 140: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Latin American Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 145: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 146: Argentinean Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 147: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Argentinean Bone Graft Substitutes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 149: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 151: Bone Graft Substitutes Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Bone Graft Substitutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 157: Mexican Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 158: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Mexican Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 162: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 164: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Bone Graft Substitutes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 168: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 170: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 173: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 179: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 180: Iranian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Iranian Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 183: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 184: Bone Graft Substitutes Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 185: Israeli Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 186: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 187: Israeli Bone Graft Substitutes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 188: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bone Graft Substitutes Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 191: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 198: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Rest of Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 203: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 207: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 208: Bone Graft Substitutes Market in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027 Table 209: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019 Table 210: African Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: African Bone Graft Substitutes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Bone Graft Substitutes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 213: Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

