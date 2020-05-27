SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser safety glasses are safety devices used in any environment where eyes are possible to laser radiation exposure. Since direct exposure to laser light even though it is small, can lead to permanent severe eye injuries. The rating of laser is based on optical density, which is the base-10 of logarithm of the attenuation factor by which the optical filter reduces the beam power. The global laser safety glasses market focuses on seven regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
The global laser safety glasses market is is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% and estimated to account for US$ 718.2 Mn in 2027.
Market Driver:
Laser technology is used in numerous medical applications. Since laser beam is extremely small, it can be used to treat safely treat tissue without injuring the surrounding area. Laser is often used to treat varicose veins, eye surgery on the cornea, remove tumors, remove kidney stones, remove prostate, skin enhancement surgeries, and repair a detached retina of the eye. Since the infrastructure in healthcare sector has increased, the preference for these surgeries is also increasing. Moreover, these surgeries are a lot safer than conventional surgeries, thereby boosting the demand for safety glasses. Hence, these factors are expected to accelerate growth of the global laser safety glasses market in the near future.
Laser technology has improved over the years, owing to constant research and development activities. Latest advancements in laser technology including all-silicon laser, a holmium doped laser on a silicon photonics platform, and a flying microlaser have increased the demand for laser safety glasses. Moreover, these technologies are being adopted instead of conventional material processing techniques, which in turn, is expected to boost the global laser safety glasses market growth in the near future.
Request for Sample copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3409
Key Takeaways:
Competitive Section:
Major companies operating in the global laser safety glasses market are Univet Optical Technologies, Kentek Corporation, Laser Safety Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., VS Eyewear, NoIR Laser Company LLC, uvex group, Phillips Safety Products, Inc., and Global Laser Ltd.
Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3409
Market Segmentation:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
CMI
Pune, INDIA
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
logo long.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: