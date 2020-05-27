NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced the expansion of its information governance capabilities with the launch of Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams, a proprietary tool that connects Teams deployments with an organization’s compliance and eDiscovery processes. Epiq Teams Compliance Connector threads Teams chat messages and is one of the first applications to identify and collect modern attachments (e.g. links to files stored in Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft SharePoint or Microsoft Exchange) and connect them to their associated Teams messages for eDiscovery purposes.



Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams helps to thread, identify, collect and connect the ever-growing number of messages in Teams, speeding the process for eDiscovery involving this emerging collaboration tool.

“To be truly effective in helping companies control their data management costs, as well as reduce the risk of regulatory-related fines, information governance tools need to keep pace with evolving business technologies,” said Roger Pilc, president and general manager for legal solutions at Epiq. “We’re excited to offer Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams to enhance our clients’ information governance capabilities for data created within Microsoft 365.”

Use of Microsoft Teams is growing exponentially with the global shift towards greater online collaboration. In fact, on March 31, 2020 Microsoft saw a new daily record of 2.7 billion meeting minutes in one day,1 a 200 percent increase from 900 million on March 16, 2020.

“In today’s environment of rapid Microsoft Teams adoption, our customers rely on proactive solutions such as Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams to help ensure their Teams data is accessible to their eDiscovery platforms, including Microsoft Advanced eDiscovery,” said Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft. “This accessibility means customers can take advantage of the collaboration and communication capabilities within Microsoft Teams with confidence that the data generated will meet future eDiscovery efficiency requirements.”

Epiq has a strong command of the industry’s best compliance and eDiscovery practices, particularly in the area of data compliance. Key features of Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams include:

Conversation threading: Teams messages are connected together for streamlined review in various eDiscovery platforms.

Teams messages are connected together for streamlined review in various eDiscovery platforms. Intelligent version handling: Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams collects modern attachments from OneDrive and SharePoint with intelligent version handling.

Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams collects modern attachments from OneDrive and SharePoint with intelligent version handling. eDiscovery compatible: Output can be presented in a logical HTML and PDF format mirroring the native Teams environment, or the output can be made available as an eDiscovery load-file for document review platforms.

Epiq is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and participates on the Microsoft Security and Compliance Partner Advisory Council, which is an invitation-only council of experts who advise on Microsoft 365 product development.

To learn more about the Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams and to request a demo, please visit: Epiq Compliance Connector for Microsoft Teams

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .

