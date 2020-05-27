TORONTO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Investment Group Limited released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



The full interim financial statements for the period, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis, are available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

Stone Investment Group Limited is an independent wealth management company. Stone Investment Group Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.

