KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that Jason R. Fathallah has joined the firm as a partner in its Financial Services & Capital Markets industry group.

Based in Milwaukee, Fathallah specializes in insurance coverage, complex commercial litigation and dispute resolution, particularly in the areas of coverage disputes, shareholder oppression, fraud, and information technology disputes.

Fathallah is a first-chair trial lawyer with a national practice; he has also litigated some of the most significant insurance coverage and business disputes in recent Wisconsin state history. Fathallah has achieved victories for a variety of clients in venues across the country, including:

Reversing a $68 million judgment in a breach of contract dispute with instructions to have judgment entered on behalf of clients with costs

Obtaining a dismissal of multiple breach of insurance contract and bad faith actions filed in Indiana state and federal courts

Arguing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit where he prevailed in a unanimous decision

Obtaining complete defense verdict under New York law in dispute related to software development

Winning summary judgment in breach of contract dispute in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that included significant damages, attorney fees and costs

Winning summary judgment in multi-million-dollar dispute between primary and excess insurance carriers in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia

“Jason’s extensive experience and impressive track record representing insurance carriers and other clients in highly complex litigation matters make him the perfect addition to our group and provides us an even stronger platform to support our clientele in Wisconsin and across the country,” said Eric Lenzen, the head of Husch Blackwell’s Financial Services & Capital Markets Business Unit. “Over the past two years we have assembled one of the most formidable insurance coverage litigation teams in the country, and we have achieved this by adding high-quality lateral groups to what was already a top-notch collection of litigators. Jason’s arrival follows that of our Phoenix-based team led by Dan Goldfine and Josh Grabel and our Texas-based team led by Scott Davis and David Timmins. Together, these additions have helped us to create an industry-leading platform for clients in every facet of the insurance industry.”

“Husch Blackwell has a deep understanding of the insurance industry, and that was a key part of why I wanted to build my practice here,” said Fathallah. “I was also attracted by the firm’s litigation bench strength at all levels and feel that I will have incredible support to build each facet of my overall commercial litigation practice. It’s all about the team approach at Husch Blackwell and I’m thrilled to be a part of this national practice.”

Prior to coming to Husch Blackwell, Fathallah served as the co-chair of the Insurance Coverage and Risk Management Section at von Briesen & Roper, S.C. He is a frequent speaker on issues related to commercial litigation and insurance coverage and currently serves as the General Chair for the Seventh Circuit Bar Association.

Fathallah received a B.A. with distinction from the University of Michigan and holds a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

