According to this repor the coherent optical equipment market size was valued at $18.64billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $37.18billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.



Coherent optics equipment includes optical networking devices and equipment that help to promote 100G+ speed and aid in transmitting high volume of information by increasing the transmission capacity by using optical phase and polarization information. This, in turn, communicates substantially high volume of information onto the light speeding through a fiber optic cable.



Coherent optics resolves the transmission capacity issue by using modulation of the amplitude and phase of the light, and modulation of transmission across two polarizations. This issue is resolved by increasing the volume of information that is being transported through a fiber optic cable.



Rise in need for high-speed bandwidth and increase in data traffic have encouraged the network operators to deploy coherent optical technologies, which acts as a key factor that drives the growth of the global coherent optical equipment market. Supportive government and industry initiatives toward development of network infrastructure and technological advancements across the globe such as introduction of 5G infrastructure have propelled the growth of the global market. Furthermore, upsurge in number of netizens and rise in penetration of smartphone and mobile devices have augmented the network traffic, which, in turn, is expected to boost growth of the global market. However, high initial investment required for deployment if coherent optical systems restrains the market growth. In addition, expansion by telecom service providers in rural areas is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities for service providers.



The global coherent optical equipment market is segmented into technology, equipment, application, end user, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into 100G, 200G, 400G+, and 400G ZR. On the basis of equipment, it is fragmented into wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM), modules/chips, test &measurement equipment, optical amplifiers, optical switches, and others. The applications covered in the study include networking, data center, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Depending on end user, the market is segregated into service provider, public sector, and industries. Regionwise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the coherent optical equipment report includeCiena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the coherent optical equipment market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global coherent optical equipment market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global coherent optical equipment industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global coherent optical equipment market potential.

By technology, the 100G segment dominated the coherent optical equipment market. However, the 200G segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the coherent optical equipment industry.

On the basis of equipment, the wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM) segment is anticipated garner the highest revenue in coherent optical equipment market share in 2018.

As per application, the networking segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018.

Depending on end user, the service provider segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, the industries sector is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in terms of CAGR in the upcoming years.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING THE GLOBAL COHERENT OPTICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in significance of high speed bandwidth

3.3.1.2. Technological advancement across the world

3.3.1.3. Growing Internet penetration

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High initial investment

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Expansion in rural areas

3.1. IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS ON THE GLOBAL COHERENT OPTICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL COHERENT OPTICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. 100G

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. 200G

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. 400G+

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. 400G ZR

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL COHERENT OPTICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. WDM (WAVELENGTH-DIVISION MULTIPLEXER)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. MODULES/CHIPS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. TEST AND MEASUREMENT EQUIPMENT

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. OPTICAL AMPLIFIERS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. OPTICAL SWITCHES

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL COHERENT OPTICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NETWORKING

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. DATA CENTER

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. OEMS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL COHERENT OPTICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. SERVICE PROVIDER

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. PUBLIC SECTOR

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. INDUSTRIES

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL COHERENT OPTICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.3. EUROPE

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. KEY PLAYERS POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 2018

9.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

9.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

9.4. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.1. Product launches

9.4.2. Product development

9.4.3. Partnership

9.4.4. Agreement

9.4.5. Business expansion

9.4.6. Acquisition

9.4.7. Collaboration

9.5. PATENT ANALYSIS

9.5.1. By region (2016-2019)

9.5.2. By applicant

9.6. CASE STUDIES

9.6.1. SUNET built an integrated IP-optical network using Juniper MX Series routers

9.6.2. RETN opted for network solutions from Infinera Corporation



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE



