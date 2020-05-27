TORONTO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Asset Management Limited (“SAM”), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of the Stone Mutual Funds, announced today the changes to the risk ratings of some of the Funds as set out below:



Fund name Previous rating New rating Stone Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund Low to medium Medium Stone Global Sustainability Fund (formerly Stone EuroPlus Fund) Medium Low to medium

The methodology used by SAM to identify the investment risk level of each Fund within the Stone Mutual Funds is in accordance with the standardized Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrator. SAM reviews the risk rating for each Fund at a minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a Fund undergoes a material change.

The new risk rating for the Stone Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund is a result of an annual review.

The new risk rating for the Stone Global Sustainability Fund (formerly Stone EuroPlus Fund) is a result of a change in the fundamental investment objectives and strategies that came into effect on January 1, 2020.

A summary of this methodology and the fundamental investment objectives and strategies of each Fund can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which is expected to become available on or about June 30, 2020.

About SAM

SAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stone Investment Group Limited, an independent Canadian-owned wealth management company. SAM provides investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-ended mutual funds, a pooled fund, and Private Wealth Management services. SAM’s expertise ranges from servicing Canada’s retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations. At Stone, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they’ll have the financial resources to live well.

For more information:

Stone Investment Group Limited

Jason Stone

Investor Relations

T 416 867 2533 T 800 336 9528 x4429

E jasons@stoneco.com www.stoneco.com