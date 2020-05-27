Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg Protein Market by Type, Application and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global egg proteins market size was valued at $26,587.1 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $ 38,905.9 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $12,300 million from 2018 to 2026. Egg proteins such as egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein are widely consumed across industries such as nutrition, food & beverages, personal care, cosmetics, feed, and textiles. Their versatility and multifunctionalities such as texturizing, gelling, binding, foaming, and thickening have resulted in their worldwide adoption across these industries.



Proteins are considered as the building blocks of many vital components of the body, including bones, muscles, skin, and blood. This is attributed to the fact that the human body required protein to produce enzymes, hormones, and other biochemicals essential for the vital functions. Recently, protein supplements have been used, owing to rise in health-consciousness and increase in concerns about obesity among consumers. Consumers have been shifting their focus toward healthy and nutritional diet, owing to rise in healthcare awareness, further increasing their protein consumption to gain extra nutrition from the protein supplements prepared using egg proteins.



This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the market for egg proteins. Egg white protein powders are most preferred source of protein in supplement among the consumers, which is expected to drive the demand for egg white protein. Furthermore, the food & beverage industry is the major consumer of egg proteins, as egg acts a functional ingredient and as a major protein source in food preparations. In addition, rise in awareness about the benefits and functions of egg proteins in food & beverages applications such as bakery, confectionery, snacks, meat, and seafood are expected to drive the market for egg proteins in the industry.



The global egg proteins market is segmented into type, application, form, and region. By type, the market is categorized into egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein. The applications covered in the study include food & beverages, nutrition, personal care & cosmetics, feed, and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).



The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Kewpie Corporation, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt foods, Bouwhuis Enthoven Wulro BV, Igreca, Sanovo Egg Group, Interovo Egg Group BV, and Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global egg proteins market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2018 to 2026 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

Key findings of the study



By type, the egg yolk protein segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

In 2018, by application, the food & beverage segment held the highest share, accounts 47.59% of the global egg proteins market share.

In 2018, Germany was the most prominent market in the Europe, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent market overview: protein ingredients market, 2018

3.3. Key findings

3.3.1. Top investment pockets

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Top egg consumers per capita (per person/per year), 2018

3.6. Porter's five forces analysis

3.6.1. High bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2. High bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3. High threat of substitution

3.6.4. High threat of new entrants

3.6.5. Moderate-to-high intensity of competitive rivalry

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Consumer awareness about healthy diet

3.7.1.2. Increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients

3.7.2. Restraint

3.7.2.1. Surge in demand for plant-based proteins

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Introduction of protein supplements in untapped market

3.7.3.2. Product innovation and rise in demand for organic egg ingredients



CHAPTER 4: EGG PROTEINS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Egg white protein

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Whole egg protein

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Egg yolk protein

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: EGG PROTEINS MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Solid

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Liquid

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: EGG PROTEINS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Food & beverages

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Nutrition

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. Personal care & cosmetics

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. Feed

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: EGG PROTEINS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

8.2. PRODUCT MAPPING

8.3. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

8.4. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

8.5. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

8.6. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

8.6.1. Expansion

8.6.2. Joint Venture



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Cargill Inc.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executive

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Business performance

9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Kewpie Corporation

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executive

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D Expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.3. Rose Acre Farms

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executive

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Rembrandt Enterprises

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Bouwhuis Enthoven

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.6. Wulro BV

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.7. IGRECA

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.8. SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executive

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. Interovo Egg Group BV

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executive

9.9.3. Company Snapshot

9.9.4. Product Portfolio

9.10. Dalian Hanovo foods Co. Ltd

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0w8y7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900