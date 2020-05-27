New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Shavers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443636/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Clippers market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$74.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$78.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Clippers segment will reach a market size of US$313 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electric Shavers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electric Shavers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BaByliss; Braun GmbH; Conair Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Panasonic Corp.; The Gillette Company; The Procter & Gamble Company; Wahl Clipper Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electric Shavers: Providing Faster, Efficient, Convenient, Cost-Effective, and Comfortable Shave Recent Market Activity Market Fortunes Significantly Influenced by Trends in the Shaving Products Sector Major Trends & Drivers for the Shaving Products Market Rapidly Evolving Private Label Business A Highly Competitive Market at the Global Level Key Issues Confronting the Shaving Products Sector Global Market Outlook Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Electric Shavers Market Worldwide Global Competitor Market Shares Electric Shavers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Conair Corporation (USA) BaByliss (UK) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) The Procter & Gamble Company (USA) The Gillette Company (USA) Braun GmbH (Germany) Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (USA) Remington Products Company L.L.C (USA) Wahl Clipper Corporation (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The 15-59 Years Age Group Accounting for the Largest Share of Global Population: The Fundamental Growth Driver India & China: Two Countries with the Largest Young Population Offer Huge Market Expansion Opportunities Growing Focus on Personal Grooming among Men Drives Healthy Market Demand Manscaping Trend Shifts Focus from Male Facial Hair to Body Shaving Male Hair Removal Gadgets: A Growth Engine for Personal Care Appliances Market Surging Popularity of Premium High-Priced Electric Shavers Bodes Well for the Market Ear and Nose Trimmers: An Underdeveloped Market Offering Untapped Growth Potential Increasing Demand for Female Shaving Products Benefit Market Expansion Opportune Time for Implementing Women-Focused Retail Strategies Metrosexual Trends Goes Mainstream, Expanding Beyond Urban Youth Expanding Urban Population: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Growth Growing Middle Class Population Worldwide

