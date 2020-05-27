HELENA, Ala., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has hired Christopher Davis as Chief Information Officer.



As Chief Information Officer, Christopher will be responsible for developing and executing the enterprise-wide IT strategy and ensuring its alignment with Mspark’s overall business strategy, and delivering capabilities required to achieve business success. He will have responsibility and accountability for the people, processes, data security and technology that make up IT infrastructure, applications, and cybersecurity, and for ensuring that the technology infrastructure is reliable, maintainable, scalable, flexible, and secure.

Christopher brings a vast background spanning 25 years in IT strategy, IT process, software development, business intelligence, e-commerce, and systems infrastructure. After starting his career in IT consulting, Christopher led IT teams in the retail, consumer goods, and services industries including executive roles at Sleep Number and Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers. Christopher holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Brigham Young University.

“Christopher is a proven leader, driving efficiencies and alignment with corporate goals to support company growth,” said Lori Sigler, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Mspark. “We are excited to have someone with his diverse background lead our IT team as we develop initiatives that position us for future growth and customer success.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.620.6259

Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ca45fd4-5431-4e7a-932d-6bc9d6111e76