Rovio Entertainment Oyj  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27.05.2020 at 18.45 EET  
    
Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 27.05.2020  
    
Rovio Entertainment Corporation    
In the Nasdaq Helsinki    
Date 27.5.2020  
Exchange transaction BUY  
Share trading code ROVIO  
Amount, shares 42428  
Average price/share, EUR 5,482085  
Total cost, EUR 232593,90  
    
    
Rovio now holds a total of  6 109 238 shares including the shares repurchased on 27.05.2020  
    
On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation    
    
OP Corporate Bank PLC    
Marko Niemi    
Jemina Hukkanen    

Further information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
+358 207 888 300
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com

About Rovio:

