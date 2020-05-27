Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Fire Testing Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Service; Sourcing Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fire testing market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.34 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.39 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.



In an event of a fire in buildings, consumer products, or in any means of transportation, the fire resistance time of the products and materials is the most critical variable and is expected to have a direct influence on the inhabitants' safety. Fire-resistant products are designed to support the structures to retain their least functions during the time needed to evacuate the people, even regardless of the extreme conditions of heat and pressure to which they are exposed. The manufacturers of these products, must evaluate product stability, resistance, and fire insulation based on the applicable regulation.



The majority of the advanced and developing economies have laid down stringent fire regulations regarding the development of consumer products and construction of new buildings in order to ensure safety for occupants. The concerned authorities have laid down heavy punishments in case of violence of the codes. Virtually every building, process, service, design, and installation is affected by NFPA's codes and standards. These codes and standards, reflect changing industry needs and evolving technologies, supported by research and development, and practical experience. The laying of such rules and regulations have been driving the adoption of fire testing market.



Several factors which are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affects new constructions and correspondingly the new equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in the recent time. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby, creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe thus, positively impacting the fire testing market. The fire testing market is competitive in nature with the presence of some of the major players operating in the fire testing market.



The fire testing market by sourcing type is segmented into the in-house and outsourcing. In-house service includes performing fire testing activities or operations within a company. It includes the company's employees as well as time by keeping a division or business activity, in-house. In-house services are implemented within the same business utilizing the company's employees and assets. In-house testing has several benefits, including, cost savings by not paying for external testing, saving on shipping costs, time-saving, and more flexibility. Additionally, it may enable the company to use higher levels of control for the activities performed by the testing divisions by observing the services and employees in direct control.



The overall North America fire testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America fire testing market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America fire testing market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America fire testing industry. Some of the players present in the fire testing market are Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra, Element Materials Technology, International Fire Consultants Group, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, United Technologies Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Fire Testing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Fire Testing Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. North America Fire Testing Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent rules and regulations necessitating the adoption of fire safety measure

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of skilled workforce and availability of counterfeit and forged products

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 The growing construction activities are expected to create lucrative market opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Introduction to smart buildings

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. North America Fire Testing Market -Market Analysis

6.1 North America Fire Testing Market Overview

6.2 North America Fire Testing Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Fire Testing Market Analysis - By Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Fire Testing Market Breakdown, By Service, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Testing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Inspection

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Inspection Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Certification

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Certification Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. North America Fire Testing Market Analysis - By Sourcing Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Fire Testing Market Breakdown, By Sourcing Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 In-house

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 In-house Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.4 Outsourced Services

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Outsourced Services Market Forecasts and Analysis



9. North America Fire Testing Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Fire Testing Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Building & Construction

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Building & Construction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Industrial and Manufacturing

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Industrial and Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Consumer Goods & Retail

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Consumer Goods & Retail Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Aerospace & Defence

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Aerospace & Defence Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. North America Fire Testing Market - Country Analysis

10.1.1 North America Fire Testing Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

10.1.1.1 U.S. Fire Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.1.1.1 U.S. Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Service

10.1.1.1.2 U.S. Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Sourcing Type

10.1.1.1.3 U.S. Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Application

10.1.1.2 Canada Fire Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.1.2.1 Canada Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Service

10.1.1.2.2 Canada Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Sourcing Type

10.1.1.2.3 Canada Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Application

10.1.1.3 Mexico Fire Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.1.3.1 Mexico Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Service

10.1.1.3.2 Mexico Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Sourcing Type

10.1.1.3.3 Mexico Fire Testing Market Breakdown By Application



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Fire Testing Market - Company Profiles



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary



Companies Mentioned



Applus Services, SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra

Element Materials Technology

International Fire Consultants Group

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

UL LLC

United Technologies Corporation



