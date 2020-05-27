MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Break, the world’s first Intelligent Local News Platform and No. 1 news app in the U.S. market, today announced the appointment of Harry Shum to Chairman of the Board.



“We are thrilled Harry is joining News Break’s board as Chairman,” said Jeff Zheng, Founder and CEO at News Break, an ex-Yahoo executive and serial entrepreneur. “Harry and I both recognize that while people think globally, they live their lives locally. As one of the brightest minds in the technology industry, Harry brings a wealth of technical leadership and business savvy to the company that we will leverage to grow News Break into the world’s No. 1 Intelligent Local News Platform.”

Dr. Harry Shum is a world-renowned scientist and educator in computer science and artificial intelligence. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in the United States, and the Royal Academy of Engineering in the U.K. As former Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Research at Microsoft, he was responsible for driving the company’s overall AI strategy and forward-looking research and development efforts spanning infrastructure, services, and apps and agents such as Bing, Xiaoice, and Cortana.

“By creating an intelligent news platform centered around local communities, News Break is transforming how news and information is published and shared and further bringing people and communities together,” said Harry Shum, “I’m excited not just about their achievements but also the great potential News Break represents.”

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2015, with Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang as Chief Advisor, News Break is the world’s first Intelligent Local News Platform. It saves people time and turmoil by focusing on always-relevant, hyper-local news, and information that truly informs and improves their daily lives. News Break launched its iOS and Android apps in 2016. Today, News Break boasts 10 million daily active users (DAU), 23 million monthly users, with a growing network of over 10,000 content providers, covering 20,000+ local communities throughout the U.S.

About Dr. Harry Shum

Dr. Harry Shum is a world-renowned business executive, computer scientist and educator. He left Microsoft in February 2020 after 23 years to pursue new opportunities in education, business, and technology. As the Executive Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Research at Microsoft, he led Microsoft Research, one of the world’s premier computer science research organizations, and was responsible for driving the company’s overall AI strategy and forward-looking research and development efforts spanning infrastructure, services, and apps and agents such as Bing, Xiaoice and Cortana. He was elected to the US National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in 2017, and the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK in 2018. Dr. Shum is an IEEE Fellow and an ACM Fellow for his contributions to computer vision and computer graphics. He received his Ph.D. in robotics from the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University.

About News Break

News Break is a business name of Particle Media, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, founded in Silicon Valley in 2015 with Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang as Chief Advisor. News Break is the world’s first Intelligent Local News Platform. It saves people time and turmoil by focusing on always-relevant, hyper-local news, and information that truly informs and improves daily life. To download News Break or for more information, visit www.newsbreak.com/about .

