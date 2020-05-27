27 May 2020: An Extraordinary General Meeting of Scatec Solar ASA will be held on 25 June 2020 at 12:00 CEST at Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. Please find attached the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting with attendance/proxy and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda. The documents are also available at www.scatecsolar.com .





For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com



