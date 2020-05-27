PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders Pfenex Inc. (“Pfenex” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: PFNX ) to determine whether Pfenex and certain of the Company’s officers and/or directors committed securities fraud.



Pfenex, in an April 14, 2020 press release , stated that the FDA “ . . . informed Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd., the Company’s commercialization partner for PF708, via a General Advice letter that additional comparative use human factors (CUHF) data, specifically from Forteo® (teriparatide injection) experienced users, would be required before PF708 Therapeutic Equivalence (TE) could be determined.”

On this news, Pfenex stock dropped $2.49 per share, or 27.85%, to close at $6.45 per share on April 15, 2020.

Pfenex investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Pfenex common stock and suffered losses greater than $50K are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, securities@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims .

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.