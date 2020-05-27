New ezeep Hub to be used in branches and remote offices as a plug-and-play device for immediate network printer availability.

New ezeep Hub to be used in branches and remote offices as a plug-and-play device for immediate network printer availability.

BERLIN and DENVER, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint’s ezeep for Azure, the company’s platform for cloud printing developed specifically for Microsoft’s Windows Virtual Desktop, has made a quantum leap as the first cloud printing solution to enable print rendering to take place entirely in the cloud. This allows the new ezeep Hub to be used in branches and remote offices as a plug-and-play device for immediate network printer availability. Designed with administrators in mind, the cloud-based print rendering eliminates the time-consuming management of printer drivers, while the new ezeep Hub replaces costly and maintenance-intensive print servers.



Until now, cloud printing solutions have only connected printers with users, leaving the print rendering to take place either on the user’s device or on a company’s server. As a result, IT administrators had to deal with printer drivers, their availability and compatibility for modern ways of working as well as ensuring relevant resources are provided and maintained on-site.

ThinPrint’s ezeep is the first platform to enable print job rendering completely in the cloud, thus freeing IT departments from printer driver management. At most, other providers, such as Google Cloud Print, can only convert a print job into a PDF. With ezeep’s new cloud rendering, almost all existing and new printer models can now be addressed with their individual characteristics. Furthermore, when the new, fully maintenance-free ezeep Hubs are deployed to branch offices, costly and maintenance-intensive print servers can be replaced entirely.

The ezeep Hub can be put into operation by on-site employees without any specialist IT knowledge necessary. It automatically connects branch office printers to the company’s ezeep organization within minutes. IT administrators manage access to the printers via a web portal. Authorized users can print via ezeep without any further effort. All print data is compressed, and TLS encrypted, and transferred efficiently and securely to the ezeep Hub without the use of expensive VPN connections.

“The ezeep Hub builds a secure bridge between the ezeep cloud and a company’s print infrastructure,” said Christoph Hammer, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at ThinPrint. “Without any IT expertise, the ezeep Hub can be connected at branch offices. Users can then immediately and easily print, without having to worry about managing printer drivers. Expensive print servers, which can also be a target for hackers, can be finally eliminated.”

Take a look at the 2 -minute unboxing video “ezeep Hub – automatically linking your printers with ezeep”!

Anyone interested can sign up for ezeep and try it out for 30 days for free by following this link https://www.ezeep.com/windows-virtual-desktop-printing/

A free trial of the ezeep Hub can be requested here: https://www.ezeep.com/hub/

ezeep for Azure is listed in the Azure Marketplace.

About ezeep Inc.

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers are significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com .

Media Contacts:

North America: Kendra Westerkamp, VisiTech PR for ThinPrint Cloud Services

Phone: +1-303-752-3552, email: CT@visitechpr.com

Rest of World:

Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 30 39493166, email: press@cortado.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb4d6b52-d112-44c4-83ec-04d04a4eef5d.