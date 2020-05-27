CHICAGO/MILWAUKEE/NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”), an innovative leading provider of ETF services, today announced its assets under administration (“AuA”) have reached the US$1 billion milestone under its Tidal ETF Trust (“Trust”). Tidal has experienced phenomenal growth in a short period of time, by helping a variety of diverse firms launch, market and grow Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). In 2020 alone, the Trust has doubled in assets.

Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal, said, “We are so grateful to our clients and partners in reaching this important milestone. It is humbling, especially now while we have all been facing the challenges of our current circumstances. Even as we focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of our families and employees and their families, we have been able to support our partners in developing innovative ETFs that we believe will help many investors navigate these uncertain and volatile times.”

Tidal’s client base is diverse, yet all share the same values of innovation, excellence, and partnership. Falkeis continued, “We are honored and grateful to have Advanced Research Investment Solutions (ARIS) , Aware Asset Management , SoFi and SP Funds in our Trust. We reached this milestone together.”

Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to bring lasting ideas to market. They include: strategic guidance, product planning, trust and fund services, legal support, operations support, marketing and research, sales, and distribution support services. Clients who are not in the Tidal ETF Trust have the option to work with Tidal in any or all of these areas. As such, Tidal’s client lineup includes: Robo Global, EMQQ, AGFiQ, Columbia Threadneedle, Davis Advisors, among others.*

