Atlantic City, N.J., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law will present a free webinar entitled “Getting Back to Business After COVID-19” on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 a.m.
This webinar will help employers determine best practices under the latest guidelines of the CDC (Center for Disease Control), as they apply to their business. Topics employers commonly ask about will be discussed, such as:
Russell L. Lichtenstein, Esq. , Chairman of the firm’s Employment & Labor Law and Casino & Hospitality Industry Defense Litigation Practice Groups, will present. Q&A session will follow. Register here.
Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com
Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law
Atlantic City, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com
Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: