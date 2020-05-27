The most popular double-deck commuter rail car in North America, there are currently almost 1,400 BOMBARDIER BiLevel cars in operation across the continent

BiLevel cars are known for their innovation and adaptability, notably the latest car design with a Crash Energy Management system and other advancements

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has signed contracts for 28 BOMBARDIER BiLevel commuter rail cars with two US West Coast transportation authorities in a procurement led by the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) in Seattle, Washington. The total combined value of the contracts is approximately $108 million US (99 million euro).

The two contracts represent a combination of eight cab cars and 20 coaches and include options for 33 additional rail cars. The cars will be built at Bombardier’s manufacturing site in Thunder Bay, Canada and deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are very happy to serve our valued, long-term commuter rail car customers as they expand and improve their fleets to meet ridership needs and enhance the passenger experience,” said Elliot G. (Lee) Sander, President, America’s Region, Bombardier Transportation. “These new orders are a demonstration of continued confidence in the BiLevel commuter rail car, a service-proven transit solution that delivers unparalleled reliability.”

First introduced in 1978, the BiLevel car is the most popular double-deck commuter rail car in North America and is in operation at 14 transportation authorities across Canada and the United States. One of the keys to the BiLevel car’s success has been its ability to adapt to meet changing needs and requirements. The latest steps in that evolution include BiLevel cars equipped with a Crash Energy Management system, full width cab, upgrades to door and air conditioning systems and enhancements to passenger amenities. A more aerodynamic cab car and new lighting will reduce fuel consumption and increase energy efficiency. While fully complying with U.S. Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and American Public Transportation Association (APTA) standards, the BiLevel car is the lightest and most cost-efficient double-deck car in North America.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

