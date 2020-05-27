New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443595/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Laboratory Tests market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$7.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$6.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Laboratory Tests segment will reach a market size of US$25.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Peptic Ulcer Testing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Peptic Ulcer Testing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Beckman Coulter Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Company; Biohit Oyj; Biomerica Inc.; bioMérieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; DiaSorin S.p.A.; EKF Diagnostics; Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.; Halyard Health Inc. ; Kibion AB; Meridian Bioscience Inc.; Orion Diagnostica Oy; Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Sekisui Diagnostics LLC; Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon Recent Market Activity H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori Infection Market Outlook Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer- Related Deaths Competitive Scenario Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the Market A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests Heliprobe™ Systems QuickVue H. pylori gII test CLOtest Rapid Urease Test EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional) BreathID® Lab System Global Competitor Market Shares Peptic Ulcer Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US) Biomerica, Inc. (US) Biohit Oyj (Finland) bioMérieux SA (France) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy) EKF Diagnostics (UK) Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel) Halyard Health, Inc. (US) Kibion AB (Sweden) Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US) Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US) Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland) Polymedco CDP, LLC (US) Quidel Corporation (US) Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Peptic Ulcer Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Peptic Ulcer Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Laboratory Tests (Diagnostic Test) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Laboratory Tests (Diagnostic Test) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Laboratory Tests (Diagnostic Test) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Upper Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Upper Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Upper Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2019 Table 12: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Laboratories (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Laboratories (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in the United States by Diagnostic Test: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 24: United States Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: United States Peptic Ulcer Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 27: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Canadian Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Review by Diagnostic Test in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 30: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Diagnostic Test for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 31: Canadian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 33: Canadian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Peptic Ulcer Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: Japanese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Japanese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 40: Chinese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market by Diagnostic Test: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Chinese Demand for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 46: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 47: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020-2027 Table 50: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 53: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 55: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in France by Diagnostic Test: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: French Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Peptic Ulcer Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 59: French Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: French Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 61: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019 Table 63: German Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: German Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 67: Italian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market by Diagnostic Test: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Italian Demand for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Peptic Ulcer Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: United Kingdom Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: United Kingdom Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 79: Rest of Europe Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020-2027 Table 80: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Rest of Europe Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: Rest of Europe Peptic Ulcer Testing Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Rest of Europe Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 85: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Diagnostic Test: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019 Table 87: Asia-Pacific Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Peptic Ulcer Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 89: Asia-Pacific Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Asia-Pacific Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 91: Rest of World Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Rest of World Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Review by Diagnostic Test in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 93: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Diagnostic Test for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: Rest of World Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 95: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of World Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

