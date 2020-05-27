Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     COMPANY RELEASE       27 May 2020 at 21:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 27 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date27 May 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount6,500shares
Average price/share4.6357EUR
Total Cost30,132.05EUR

Company now holds a total of 129,651 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

 

Attachment