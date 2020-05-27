May 27, 2020 14:00 ET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE 27 May 2020 at 21:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 27 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 27 May 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 6,500 shares Average price/share 4.6357 EUR Total Cost 30,132.05 EUR

Company now holds a total of 129,651 shares

including the shares repurchased on 27 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment