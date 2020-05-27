The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) has resolved to exercise its authorization by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 26, 2020 to repurchase own shares.



Acquisitions may be made on one or several occasions during the period from May 28, 2020 up until the 2021 AGM. In accordance with the authorization from the AGM on May 26, 2020, the company’s holding of own class B shares shall not at any given time exceed ten per cent (10 %) of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

The acquisitions shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers and only at a price per share within the share price interval registered at that time, which means the difference between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The reason for the repurchase of shares is, among other things, to adapt and improve the company’s capital structure by reducing the capital, thereby creating additional shareholder value.

Currently, Fingerprints holds 3,327,122 of its own Class B shares in treasury, corresponding to 1.06 percent of the total number of shares in the company.

For information, please contact:

Per Sundqvist, CFO





Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment