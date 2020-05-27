NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical navigation market was valued at USD 837.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,273.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025.



Industry Insights by Technology (Hybrid Navigation Systems, Optical Navigation Systems, Electromagnetic Navigation Systems), by Application (Dental, ENT, Spinal, Neuro, Orthopedic), by Patient Care Setting (Ambulatory Surgical Center, Hospitals)

Globally, manufacturing companies trying to enter the surgical navigation market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier for the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Growing prevalence of diseases such as brain cancer, osteoarthritis, and ENT disorders along with increasing aging population is expected to enhance the growth of the global surgical navigation market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is one of the key factors responsible for increasing the adoption of surgical navigation during the forecast period. The minimally invasive techniques are becoming the standards of surgical techniques, at a very rapid pace, for a number of surgical procedures. These minimally invasive procedures involve smaller incisions leading to quicker recovery. Minimally invasive surgical procedures are increasing at a very fast rate owing to the innovations and advancements in surgical tools. These procedures increase patient compliance by reducing hospital stay and time required for healing invasion made during operation. Thus, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the market.

Explore key industry insights in 53 tables and 35 figures from the 104 pages of report, “Global Surgical Navigation Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Technology (Hybrid Navigation Systems, Optical Navigation Systems, Electromagnetic Navigation Systems), by Application (Dental, ENT, Spinal, Neuro, Orthopedic), by Patient Care Setting (Ambulatory Surgical Center, Hospitals) and by Region”

The Hospitals segment is expected to generate the largest revenue by 2025 in the global surgical navigation market

By patient care setting, the global surgical navigation market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals. In 2019, the installation of surgical navigation systems in hospitals and strong government intent towards the development of efficient healthcare infrastructure enables it to hold maximum share in the global navigation systems market. While ambulatory surgical centers category is expected to exhibit the faster growth rate, owing to huge work load in hospitals.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America was the largest surgical navigation market in 2019. This is owing to the acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries. Increase in surgical operations, government support for the progress of these systems, growing aging population, and increasing regulatory sanctions. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2012 approximately 43.1 million people were aged 65 years and older in the U.S. and is expected to reach 83.7 million in 2050.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global surgical navigation market are Medtronic PLC, Amplitude Surgical, Brainlab AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Fiagon GmbH, Scopis GmbH, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Inc., and Siemens AG.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Billion). The report segments the global voice assistant market on the basis of component, vertical, technology, application, end-user and region.

Global Surgical Navigation Market Coverage

Technology Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Hybrid Navigation Systems

Optical Navigation Systems

Electromagnetic Navigation Systems

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Dental

ENT

Spinal

Neuro

Orthopedic

Patient Care Setting Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Hospitals

Geographical Segmentation

Surgical Navigation Market by Region

North America

By Technology

By Application

By Patient Care Setting

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Technology

By Application

By Patient Care Setting

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Technology

By Application

By Patient Care Setting

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Technology

By Application

By Patient Care Setting

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

Get free sample copy at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/chemicals-materials/surgical-glue-market/request-sample

Get free sample copy at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/wound-dressing-market/request-sample

