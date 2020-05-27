Mexico City, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A direct flight between Shenzhen, China and Mexico City with medical supplies

It is the first time that Shenzhen connects directly with Latin America

Mexico City, May 27, 2020. - Aeromexico made the longest-range flight in its existence and the history of aviation in Mexico. It was a direct operation between Shenzhen International Airport in China and Mexico City, with a non-stop route of more than 14 thousand kilometers with one of its 19 Boeing 787 aircraft, which is also the largest wide cabin fleet with Mexican registration that the country has ever had.

It is also the first time that the Asian city connects with Latin America on a direct flight. The aircraft departed last Sunday, May 24, from the Mexico City International Airport to Narita, Japan, where it made a technical stopover to continue to Shenzhen; the destination from which it took off on Monday, May 25 and flew directly to Mexico City, landing in the early morning of May 26.

"We are in the most difficult crisis the airline industry has ever experienced, but in adversity there are also opportunities. I want to thank flight attendants, pilots, cargo technicians, maintenance, airports, ground support, training, administrative, and management teams for their support and commitment to continue flying and protect the wings of our Caballero Aguila ”, said Andres Conesa, CEO Grupo Aeromexico.

And he added: "I also want to thank the Mexican Government, the Civil Aviation Administration of China, airport authorities and all Chinese partners, as well as private companies for giving us their trust and support to transport these important supplies and continue writing new stories for Mexico."

The airline will have more flights to Shenzhen, in addition to those already made to Shanghai during this contingency, in which Aeromexico completed 100 exclusive cargo operations this week, transporting medical supplies to 14 countries, with more than 1,400 tons of cargo, 3,600 of flight hours, 1,300 people involved and a figure higher than 2.7 million kilometers traveled, equivalent to more than 67 trips around the planet.

The company's first flight was in 1934 serving the Mexico City - Acapulco route on a Stinson aircraft for 4 passengers that traveled about 300 kilometers at a speed of 240 km/hour. Today, Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 aircraft has a capacity of 274 passengers and crew and can fly up to 16 nonstop hours reaching 930 km/hour.

The airline established a financial strategy to protect its liquidity, to continue its operations, and invest in the creation of its new Health and Hygiene Management System, a standard that guarantees healthy and safety conditions for internal teams and clients in all its operations.

oo00oo

Media contacts:

jgomezp@aeromexico.com; mourgant@aeromexico.com; chpastrana@aeromexico.com

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company, whose subsidiaries are dedicated to commercial aviation with its base of operations in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs.

Marc Ourgant Aeroméxico mourgant@aeromexico.com