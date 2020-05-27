New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443579/?utm_source=GNW

7 Number of Bills in Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 564.4 Number of Bills in Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 564.5 Number of Bills in Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) segment will reach a market size of 1.9 Number of Bills in Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2 Number of Bills in Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ACI Worldwide; Bottomline Technologies Inc.; Communications Data Group Inc.; CSG Systems International Inc.; CyberSource Corporation; eBillingHub; ebpSource Limited; Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.; FIS; Fiserv Inc.; Jack Henry & Associates Inc.®; Jopari Solutions Inc.; Pagero AB; PayPal Inc.; SIX Payment Services Ltd.; Sorriso Technologies Inc.; Striata





Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern Lack of Common Standards Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper

