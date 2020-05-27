New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animation Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443577/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The 3D Animation market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$5.8 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$5.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the 3D Animation segment will reach a market size of US$9.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Animation Software market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$49.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Animation Software market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adobe Inc.; Autodesk, Inc.; BIONATICS; Corel Corporation; Corus Entertainment, Inc.; Digimania Ltd.; MAGIX Software GmbH; MAXON Computer GmbH; NaturalPoint, Inc.; NewTek, Inc; NVIDIA Corporation; PhaseSpace, Inc.; Pixar, Inc.; Planetside Software LLC; Smith Micro Software, Inc.; STRATA





ANIMATION SOFTWARE MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Peek into the World of Animation Animation - A Revolutionary Digital Technology Abundant Commercial Prospects for Animation Recent Market Activity Animation Software - A Lucrative Market with Plenty of Growth Opportunities Animation Software - Key Enabler of Animation & Animated Content Media & Entertainment - The Mainstream Market for Animation Software Expanding Application Possibilities Spurs Market Growth Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Animation Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US) Autodesk, Inc. (US) Autodesk Media and Entertainment (Canada) BIONATICS (France) Caligari Corporation (US) Corel Corporation (Canada) Corus Entertainment, Inc. (Canada) Toon Boom Animation, Inc (Canada) Digimania Ltd. (UK) Electric Image, Inc. (US) MAGIX Software GmbH (Germany) Xara Group Limited (UK) MAXON Computer GmbH (Germany) NaturalPoint, Inc. (US) NewTek, Inc (US) NVIDIA Corporation (US) PhaseSpace, Inc. (US) Pixar, Inc. (US) Planetside Software LLC (US) Side Effects Software, Inc. (Canada) Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US) STRATA (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Markets Continue to Dominate, While Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth Rise in Demand for 3D Animation to Drive Increased Adoption of 3D Animation Software 3D Animation Software Makes a Mark in Media & Entertainment Industry Gaming Industry: The Prolific End-Use Market for 3D Animation Software Automotive Designing Firms Bank on Animation Software to Improve Quality of their Vehicles Opportunity Indicator Architectural, Engineering & Construction too Embrace 3D Animation Software Favorable Demographic Trends Increase Consumption of Animated Content - Augurs Well for Animation Software Market Outsourcing - A Strategy to Lower Production Costs Outsourcing in Gaming Sector Gains Traction - A Case in Point Collaborations Across Geographical Boundaries Technology Advancements & Infrastructure Improvements to Spearhead Market Growth Mosketch Software Enables 3D Animation Production with No Advanced Training Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software Adobe Develops Update for After Effects Advanced Off-The-Shelf Software Packages Boost Creativity Animation Software for Windows Laptops and PCs Whiteboard Animation Software Open Source/Free Animation Software Advanced 2D Animation Software Key Animation Software for Professionals Market Challenges Future Development Challenges for Computer Animation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Animation Software Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Animation Software Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Animation Software Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: 3D Animation (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: 3D Animation (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: 3D Animation (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: 2D Animation (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: 2D Animation (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: 2D Animation (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Stop Motion (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Stop Motion (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Stop Motion (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Automotive (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Automotive (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Automotive (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Online Education (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Online Education (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Online Education (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Animation Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Animation Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Animation Software Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: United States Animation Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Animation Software Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 36: Animation Software Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Canadian Animation Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Animation Software Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Animation Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Animation Software Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Animation Software Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 45: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Animation Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Animation Software Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 49: Chinese Demand for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Animation Software Market Review in China in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Animation Software Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 52: European Animation Software Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Animation Software Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Animation Software Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Animation Software Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Animation Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027 Table 59: Animation Software Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 61: Animation Software Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Animation Software Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Animation Software Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Animation Software Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 67: Animation Software Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Animation Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Animation Software Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 72: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 73: Italian Animation Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Animation Software Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Italian Demand for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Animation Software Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Animation Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Animation Software Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Animation Software Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 84: Animation Software Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Spanish Animation Software Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 87: Animation Software Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Spanish Animation Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Animation Software Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for 2012-2019 Table 90: Spanish Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Animation Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Animation Software Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Russian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Russian Animation Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 96: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Animation Software Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Rest of Europe Animation Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027 Table 101: Animation Software Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Animation Software Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Animation Software Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Animation Software Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Australian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Animation Software Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Animation Software Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 117: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in Australia by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 118: Indian Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Indian Animation Software Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 120: Animation Software Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 121: Indian Animation Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Animation Software Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for 2012-2019 Table 123: Indian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Animation Software Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 126: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Animation Software Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 129: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Animation Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Animation Software Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 135: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Animation Software Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 137: Animation Software Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Animation Software Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Animation Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Animation Software Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Demand for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Animation Software Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 145: Argentinean Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 146: Animation Software Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Argentinean Animation Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027 Table 149: Animation Software Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 151: Animation Software Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Animation Software Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Animation Software Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Animation Software Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 157: Animation Software Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 159: Mexican Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Animation Software Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Animation Software Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 162: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 164: Animation Software Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 168: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 170: Animation Software Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: The Middle East Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: The Middle East Animation Software Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: Animation Software Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Animation Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2

to 2027 Table 176: Animation Software Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Market for Animation Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Animation Software Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Iranian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Iranian Animation Software Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 183: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Iran by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 184: Israeli Animation Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 185: Animation Software Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Israeli Animation Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027 Table 188: Animation Software Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Animation Software Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Animation Software Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Animation Software Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Animation Software Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 201: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Animation Software Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Animation Software Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019 Table 207: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 208: African Animation Software Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Animation Software Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 210: African Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: African Animation Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 213: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

