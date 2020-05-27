SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta, manufacturer of the NV14 and NV24 home energy storage systems , has appointed David Grooms to its Board of Advisors. Grooms is a former president of Kyocera America, with more than $1 billion in sales during his twenty-year tenure there. As part of its portfolio, Kyocera has been a leader in solar power generation for more than 35 years.



Grooms will lend his strategic expertise to NeoVolta’s growth and positioning in the residential solar storage market. NeoVolta energy storage systems save a home’s self-generated solar power in a battery for later use. The stored energy can be used in the evening, when peak utility rates are often twice as high, or as backup power if the grid goes down.

The NV14 and NV24 have been installed in homes across Southern California and are now expanding to Northern California.

“This is an important moment for solar storage, and NeoVolta has impressed me with its commitment to building a safe, long-lasting, high-performance product,” said Grooms. “I look forward to serving the company as it continues to innovate and expand.”

In addition to his tenure with Kyocera, Grooms has also served as senior operating advisor at Corbel Capital Partners, an independent investment firm that manages approximately $450 million of institutional capital; CEO of Mesa Secure, an aerospace, defense, and business services consulting company; and COO of Datron World Communications and president of the Datron Advanced Technology Group, overseeing the manufacture, design, and distribution of military communications solutions.

Grooms has served on a number of other corporate boards and associations, including the INI Power Systems, as vice chairman of the board; the Center for Wireless Communications at the University of California San Diego; the Manufacturing Advisory Council at the San Diego State College of Engineering; the Microwave, Optical and Digital Electronics Technical Advisory Board at the University of Colorado; Dock3; Silicon Logic Engineering; and TSR Technologies. For the past 24 years Grooms has been affiliated with California State University San Marcos, where he is a professor of business and serves on the College of Business Administration Advisory Board. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, he resides in La Jolla, California.

“Throughout his distinguished career as a senior executive, David Grooms has developed strong sales growth and manufacturing operations globally,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “David’s remarkable wealth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in shaping the future of NeoVolta.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: or call us: 858-239-2029