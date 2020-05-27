GORHAM, Maine and RESTON, Va., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Maintenance Solutions, Inc. (SMS), a technology firm focused on Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and the Industrial IoT, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SMS’s Master Government Aggregator™, making the company’s industry-leading connectivity solutions for Splunk and EAM solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract and the company’s reseller partners.



“Carahsoft has a strong record as a well-known and trusted IT solutions provider for the public sector. This record combined with the company’s long-standing relationships with Splunk and our EAM partners made it clear Carahsoft is the right partner to bring our solutions to market. We will leverage their public sector experience to better deliver our connected maintenance products and services to our valued clients and reseller partners,” said Erik Dellinger, Director of IoT at SMS.

The SMS Splunk Apps for EAM and Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) provide connectivity, dashboards and KPIs for real time EAM/CMMS monitoring. The SMS Apps provide simple data correlation between the physical asset and the asset within the EAM system to provide condition-based and predictive maintenance that enable real-time automated work order creation. The deployment of these technologies has led to successes across manufacturing, facilities and building management for monitoring HVAC systems and providing energy usage insights for increased efficiency.

“Many of our public sector customers are already using enterprise asset management software within their environments,” said Frank Dimina, Vice President of Public Sector, Splunk. “SMS provides the value of operationalizing data for our most advanced customers. Splunk is excited to have SMS and Carahsoft working with us to help bring our Data-to-Everything Platform’s capabilities deeper into mission-critical initiatives across our customer base.”

“With increasing numbers of IoT devices and connected systems being deployed every day, leveraging the data these systems collect to produce actionable insights is a key advantage for our government customers,” said Ebben Yazel, Splunk Technology Alliances Manager at Carahsoft. “Partnering with SMS allows our existing Splunk customers to optimize their EAM strategies and further mature their deployments to provide increased visibility between physical assets and their virtual touchpoints. We look forward to working with SMS, Splunk and our reseller partners to optimize public sector agencies’ maintenance and management strategies.”

SMS’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract. For more information, contact the SMS team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or SMS@carahsoft.com ; visit the Splunkbase site ; or register for “ Challenges in Maintenance and Asset Management ,” a complimentary webinar hosted by SMS and Carahsoft being held at 2:00 p.m. (EST), June 2, 2020.

About SMS

Since 1999, Strategic Maintenance Solutions, Inc. (SMS) has focused on an Engineering, Operations, and Maintenance approach to the implementation and improvement of Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Asset Management systems, and the Industrial Internet of Things.

SMS is a long-time trusted advisor to many Fortune 1000 companies around the world. SMS strives to constantly push the envelope for new and innovative ways to deliver solutions and projects in the most expedient and cost-effective manner.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver SMS, Splunk, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

