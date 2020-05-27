New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Audio Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443560/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Quick Market Primer Product Innovations and Latest Technologies to Drive Home Audio Equipment Market Home Theater-In-a-Box Holds Strong Potential for Growth Recent Market Activity Unit Shipments for Home Audio Systems and HTiB Home Audio Equipment Market Witnesses Resurgence Emerging Segments Millennials Uplift New and Advanced Trends for Home Audio Technology Floor-Standing Speakers Type-C USB Connector Ultra HD Premium Badge 4K Blu-ray Product Factors Influencing the Market A Peek into Consumer Behavior Buyer Behavior towards Audio Systems Types of Home-Theater Consumers Competitive Landscape Global Competitor Market Shares Home Audio Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for High Quality Audio Systems on the Rise Technological Advancements Catalyzes Growth in Home Audio and Theater Market Alternate Home Audio Solutions Gather Momentum Future Remains Optimistic for Wireless Home Sound Systems Devices with Wireless Connectivity to Boost Home Audio Market New Products Swamp Wireless Home Audio System Market Select Wireless Technology Trends Changing the Audio Equipment Landscape Networking: A Prolific Aspect of Home Audio Equipment Innovative Music Storage Options to Phase-Out Compact Disc Concept Digital Living Room - A Key Growth Driver Music Industry Adopts Significant Changes to Adapt to Technological Changes Price Deflation - An Endemic Feature of Consumer Electronics Industry Free and Low Cost Alternatives Threaten Home Audio Equipment Market Product Differentiation is the Success Story Soundbar Demand to See an Upswing Component Speakers Adapting to Challenging Market Scenario Challenges Abound in Feature-Rich AV Receivers Market iPod Docks Come of Age Conventional Speakers Shrink in Size, Expand in Fidelity Alternative Technologies Thwart Popularity of Radio Digital Radios Register Strong Growth Internet Radio Popularity Grows HD Audio Systems Enhance Internet Content Satellite Boomboxes Hit the Market Music Apps Revolutionizing Home Audio Market Digital Room Acoustic Correction Offer Superior Listening Experience Home Theater Systems Recreates Desirable Environment to Enhance User Experience Loudspeakers Rise in Popularity Innovation in Full Swing in the HTiB Market Home Theater Market Slated to Register Steady Growth 4K with HDR Floor-Standing Tower Speakers Gaining Space Soundbars Ultimate Remotes Development of Multi-screen Environment Better Wired and Wireless Home Network - Smarter TVs Home Theater with Social Networking Capabilities Move towards Hybrid Approach Declining Price of Home Theater Products The Next Generation of Portable Hi-Fi Sound Systems Major Design Trends in Home Theaters Multiple Screen Trend Here to Stay in Home and Professional Market Hidden Equipment Bigger Home Theaters Attracts Consumers Inclination Multipurpose Rooms Secondary Theaters High-Res Audio: Key Trends Smart Phones Playback High Resolution Audios Wireless High Resolution Audio Availability of High Resolution Audio Increases Multi Room, Seamless, Audio Streaming Experience Conversion of Vinyl Records into High Resolution Audio Trending ACOUSTICS - TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT Audio for the Telecommunications Field Importance of Audio Forensics in Investigations and Law Audio Signals' Coding Evolution of Coder Structure Integrated Speech and Audio Codec Coding of Immersive or 3D Audio Binaural Rendering on the Headphones Addressing Variable Transmission Channel Capacity Head-related Impulse Responses - a New Era of Audio Simulation and Processing Innovations in Spatial Audio Coding Drives Segment Forward Physical Aspects of Loudspeakers Demand for Spatial Audio in Mobile Apps Drives Segment Heavy Research on Synthesis of Audio Fields Gains Traction Novel Technologies Propel Development of Aural Content Production Immersive Audio Expands Geographic Presence of Digital Broadcasting New Broadcasting Technologies Mushrooming Globally Signal Distribution via Internet Streaming - Now Trending Semantic Sound Analysis Opens up New Opportunities On-Demand Music Streaming Gains Traction Use of Source Separation Methods to Decipher Signals Multiple Applications of Semantic Tools Push Segment Forward Innovations in Semantic Analysis Microphones and Technology Transducer Technology MEMS Laser Technology Ultrasonics Optical Wave Microphone Membrane Material Microphones and Directivity Multichannel Microphones Microphone for 22.2 Multichannel Audio Digital Adaptation of Microphone Technology: The Need of the Hour Microphones and IP Standards Materials Signal Processing for Audio: An Evolving One Network Audio Systems: Standards and Associations AES67 MNA AVB ACIP2 JT-NM Internet Performance Lip Sync Standard Hearing Loss, Causes and Prevention - A Complementary Review Audio Engineering Society Technical Committee (AESTC) Mission Hearing Testing and Diagnosis Hearing Loss-Types, Causes and Emerging Treatments Prevention of Hearing Loss Emerging Trends in High Resolution Audio Latest Developments in the Distribution of HRA Files Advancements in Signal Processing, Filters and Converters Innovations in Hearing & Hearing Loss Prevention Spatial Audio Object-oriented Audio Scene-oriented Audio Hybrid Content Delivery

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Home Audio Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Home Audio Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Home Audio Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Home Theater Systems (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Home Theater Systems (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Home Theater Systems (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Smart Speakers (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Smart Speakers (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Smart Speakers (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Sound Bars (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Sound Bars (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Sound Bars (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Home Audio Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Home Audio Equipment Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 18: Home Audio Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Home Audio Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Home Audio Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Home Audio Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Home Audio Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Home Audio Equipment Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Home Audio Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Home Audio Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Home Audio Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Home Audio Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 29: Home Audio Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Home Audio Equipment Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Home Audio Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Home Audio Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Home Audio Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Home Audio Equipment Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Home Audio Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Home Audio Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Home Audio Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 45: Home Audio Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Home Audio Equipment Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 50: Home Audio Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Home Audio Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Home Audio Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Home Audio Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Home Audio Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Home Audio Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 63: Home Audio Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Home Audio Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Home Audio Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Home Audio Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Home Audio Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Home Audio Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Home Audio Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Home Audio Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Home Audio Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Home Audio Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Home Audio Equipment Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 77: Home Audio Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Home Audio Equipment Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Home Audio Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Home Audio Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Home Audio Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Home Audio Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Home Audio Equipment Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Home Audio Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Home Audio Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Home Audio Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Home Audio Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 98: Home Audio Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Home Audio Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Home Audio Equipment Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Home Audio Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Home Audio Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Home Audio Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Home Audio Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Home Audio Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Home Audio Equipment Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Home Audio Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

