New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart TVs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442638/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Full HD TV market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$4 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$3.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Full HD TV segment will reach a market size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Smart TVs market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 13.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$33.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Smart TVs market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.; Haier Group; Hitachi Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Konka; LeEco; LG Electronics; Panasonic Corp.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Sony Corporation; TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd.; Toshiba Corporation; Videocon Industries Ltd.; VIZIO





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442638/?utm_source=GNW



SMART TVS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart TV: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Smart TV Gears Up for Rapid Expansion Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High Growing Interest for Sophisticated Home Electronics Extends Opportunities China Emerges as the Most Important Market for Smart TV Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors Competitive Scenario Samsung Dominates the Smart TV Market Chinese Manufacturers Aim to Penetrate Global Market Global Competitor Market Shares Smart TVs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co., Ltd. Haier Group (China) Hisense International (China) Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd. (China) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands) Konka (China) LeEco (China) LG Electronics (South Korea) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Sharp Corporation (Japan) Sony Corporation (Japan) TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd. (China) Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Videocon Industries Ltd. (India) VIZIO (USA) Xiaomi, Inc. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Internet Usage Patterns Drive Market Opportunities Wider Availability of Broadband Creates Fertile Environment Northbound Trajectory in Online Video Drives Market Momentum Falling Prices Set to Accelerate Volume Growth Shortening TV Upgrade Cycles Augment Smart TV Shipments Advanced Technological Features Enhance Appeal & Image of Smart TV HEVC/ H.265 Redefines Playback Functionality Quantum Dot for Unmatched Brightness & Color Signature HDMI 2.0 Enhances AV Connectivity Dolby Vision HDR for Premium Entertainment Experience Smart TV OS Platform Trends Android TV: The Prime OS Platform for Smart TV Samsung’s Tizen OS Seeks to Proliferate Smart TV Domain Roku Exhibits Faster Growth in Smart TV OS Market Firefox OS Enables Quicker Access to Favourite TV Channels LG’s webOS Aims to Make a Mark 4K UHD TV Drives Market Momentum Cloud Broadcast Augment Smart TV Prospects Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well Rapid Growth in Urban Households Burgeoning Middle Class Population Rising Living Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart TVs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Smart TVs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Full HD TV (Resolution Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Full HD TV (Resolution Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: HD TV (Resolution Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: HD TV (Resolution Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: 4K UHD TV (Resolution Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: 4K UHD TV (Resolution Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: 8K TV (Resolution Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: 8K TV (Resolution Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: LED (Light Emitting Diode) (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: LED (Light Emitting Diode) (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 15: OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 16: OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2

VS 2027 Table 17: QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode) (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 18: QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode) (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Flat (Screen Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Flat (Screen Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: Curved (Screen Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 22: Curved (Screen Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Smart TVs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 23: United States Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: United States Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Smart TVs Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 26: United States Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 27: United States Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: United States Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 29: Canadian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Smart TVs Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resolution Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 31: Smart TVs Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 32: Canadian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 33: Canadian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Smart TVs Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Screen Type for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 35: Japanese Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 36: Japanese Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart TVs Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 38: Japanese Smart TVs Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 39: Japanese Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 40: Japanese Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 41: Chinese Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 42: Chinese Smart TVs Market by Resolution Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 43: Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: Smart TVs Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 45: Chinese Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Chinese Smart TVs Market by Screen Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Smart TVs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 47: European Smart TVs Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 48: European Smart TVs Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: European Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 51: European Smart TVs Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 52: Smart TVs Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 53: European Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020-2027 Table 54: European Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 55: Smart TVs Market in France by Resolution Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: French Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: French Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 58: French Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 59: Smart TVs Market in France by Screen Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 60: French Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 61: Smart TVs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 63: German Smart TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 64: German Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 65: Smart TVs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 66: German Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 67: Italian Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Italian Smart TVs Market by Resolution Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 69: Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 70: Smart TVs Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 71: Italian Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 72: Italian Smart TVs Market by Screen Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 75: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart TVs Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 76: United Kingdom Smart TVs Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 78: United Kingdom Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 79: Spanish Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Smart TVs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resolution Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 81: Smart TVs Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 82: Spanish Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 83: Spanish Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 84: Smart TVs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Screen Type for 2020 and 2027 RUSSIA Table 85: Russian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Russian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 87: Smart TVs Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 88: Russian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 89: Russian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 90: Russian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 91: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020-2027 Table 92: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 93: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 94: Smart TVs Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 95: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020-2027 Table 96: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 97: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 99: Smart TVs Market in Asia-Pacific by Resolution Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 100: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Smart TVs Market in Asia-Pacific by Screen Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 105: Smart TVs Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 106: Australian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 107: Australian Smart TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 108: Australian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Smart TVs Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Australian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 111: Indian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 112: Smart TVs Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resolution Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 113: Smart TVs Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 114: Indian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Indian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Smart TVs Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Screen Type for 2020 and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 117: Smart TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 118: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 119: Smart TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 120: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Smart TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart TVs Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 129: Latin American Smart TVs Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 130: Latin American Smart TVs Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 131: Latin American Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 132: Latin American Smart TVs Market by Resolution Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 133: Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 134: Smart TVs Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 135: Latin American Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 136: Latin American Smart TVs Market by Screen Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 137: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020-2027 Table 138: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 140: Smart TVs Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 141: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020-2027 Table 142: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 143: Smart TVs Market in Brazil by Resolution Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 144: Brazilian Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Brazilian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 146: Brazilian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 147: Smart TVs Market in Brazil by Screen Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 148: Brazilian Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 149: Smart TVs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 150: Mexican Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Mexican Smart TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 152: Mexican Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 153: Smart TVs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 154: Mexican Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 155: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 156: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Smart TVs Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 158: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 159: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 160: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 161: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 162: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 163: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Smart TVs Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resolution Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 165: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 166: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 167: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 168: Smart TVs Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Screen Type for 2020 and 2027 IRAN Table 169: Iranian Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Iranian Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 171: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart TVs Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 172: Iranian Smart TVs Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 173: Iranian Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 174: Iranian Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 175: Israeli Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020-2027 Table 176: Israeli Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 177: Israeli Smart TVs Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 178: Smart TVs Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 179: Israeli Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020-2027 Table 180: Israeli Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 181: Saudi Arabian Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Saudi Arabian Smart TVs Market by Resolution Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 183: Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 184: Smart TVs Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 185: Saudi Arabian Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Smart TVs Market by Screen Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 187: Smart TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 189: Smart TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 190: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 191: Smart TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 192: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 193: Smart TVs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 195: Rest of Middle East Smart TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 196: Rest of Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 197: Smart TVs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 198: Rest of Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 199: African Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: African Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 201: Smart TVs Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 202: African Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 203: African Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 204: African Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 23

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442638/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001