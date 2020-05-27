Record Services Revenues and Income from Operations



WATERLOO, Ontario, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter (Q1FY21). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

“Customers depend on us to help them move goods and manage assets. This is even more important when complex supply chains meet rapid swings in global demand, regulation and restrictions,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We have some customers who are struggling to keep up with demand in their business, while others have seen sharp drops. Regardless of the market dynamics they face, our Global Logistics Network is proving essential to helping them connect and collaborate to better manage the lifecycle of shipments. Recognizing this, we’ve calibrated our business so we remain in a strong position to continue to deliver superior results for our customers and other stakeholders.”

Q1FY21 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Q1FY21 included:

Revenues of $83.7 million, up 7% from $78.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ( Q1FY20 ) and down from $84.2 million in the previous quarter ( Q4FY20 );

) and down from $84.2 million in the previous quarter ( ); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $74.1 million (89% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $7.8 million (9% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.8 million (2% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 11% from $67.0 million in Q1FY20 and up 1% from $73.7 million in Q4FY20;

Cash provided by operating activities of $27.5 million, up 18% from $23.4 million in Q1FY20 and up 4% from $26.4 million in Q4FY20;

Income from operations of $15.7 million, up 32% from $11.9 million in Q1FY20 and up 15% from $13.6 million in Q4FY20;

Net income of $11.0 million, up 51% from $7.3 million in Q1FY20 and down from $11.4 million in Q4FY20;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.13, up 44% from $0.09 in Q1FY20 and consistent with $0.13 in Q4FY20; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $33.0 million, up 15% from $28.7 million in Q1FY20 and up 2% from $32.2 million in Q4FY20. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 39%, compared to 37% in Q1FY20 and 38% in Q4FY20.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q1

FY21 Q4

FY20 Q3

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q1

FY20 Revenues 83.7 84.2 83.0 80.5 78.0 Services revenues 74.1 73.7 72.6 71.4 67.0 Gross margin 74% 73% 73% 74% 74% Cash provided by operating activities 27.5 26.4 27.5 26.9 23.4 Income from operations 15.7 13.6 13.7 13.1 11.9 Net income 11.0 11.4 9.7 8.6 7.3 Net income as a % of revenues 13% 14% 12% 11% 9% Earnings per diluted share 0.13 0.13 0.11 0.10 0.09 Adjusted EBITDA 33.0 32.2 31.5 30.2 28.7 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 39% 38% 38% 38% 37%

Cash Position

At April 30, 2020, Descartes had $56.0 million in cash. Cash increased $11.6 million in Q1FY21 primarily due to cash provided from operations partially offset by the acquisition of subsidiaries. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q1FY21:

Q1FY21 Cash provided by operating activities 27.5 Additions to property and equipment (1.0 ) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (24.1 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facility 10.2 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (1.0 ) Net change in cash 11.6 Cash, beginning of period 44.4 Cash, end of period 56.0

Acquistion of Peoplevox

On February 21, 2020, Descartes acquired all of the shares of Peoplevox Limited (“Peoplevox”), a UK-based provider of cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $24.1 million, net of cash acquired, which was funded from a combination of cash on hand and drawing on our existing credit facility.

Restructuring Plan

In light of the economic uncertainty to some of Descartes' customers caused by COVID-19, Descartes is undertaking a restructuring plan to reduce its cost base and further strengthen the company’s financial position. The plan will reduce Descartes’ global workforce by approximately 5% while also providing for the closure of several office facilities where work from home arrangements have proven to be a viable option. The cost of the restructuring is expected to be approximately $2 million. Restructuring activities are substantially advanced with activities anticipated to be completed over the next 6 months. Once completed, Descartes anticipates annualized cost savings of approximately $6 million to $7 million.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges and acquisition-related expenses). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed five acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2020 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q1FY21, Q4FY20, Q3FY20, Q2FY20, and Q1FY20, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(US dollars in millions) Q1FY21 Q4FY20 Q3FY20 Q2FY20 Q1FY20 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 11.0 11.4 9.7 8.6 7.3 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.4 2.2 Investment income - (0.1 ) - - (0.1 ) Income tax expense 4.4 1.9 3.5 3.1 2.5 Depreciation expense 1.6 2.9 1.2 1.1 0.9 Amortization of intangible assets 13.7 14.1 14.5 14.1 12.8 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.0 Other charges 0.8 0.3 0.8 0.6 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA 33.0 32.2 31.5 30.2 28.7 Revenues 83.7 84.2 83.0 80.5 78.0 Net income as % of revenues 13% 14% 12% 11% 9% Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 39% 38% 38% 38% 37%



The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)

April 30, January 31, 2020 2020 (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 55,976 44,403 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 36,659 35,118 Other 6,324 7,294 Prepaid expenses and other 13,231 12,984 Inventory 170 411 112,360 100,210 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 13,466 13,520 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 12,435 13,731 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 11,768 12,877 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 18,768 21,602 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 248,460 256,956 GOODWILL 529,700 523,690 946,957 942,586 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 8,851 7,667 Accrued liabilities 30,451 34,876 Lease obligations 3,636 3,928 Income taxes payable 3,698 1,329 Deferred revenue 42,324 41,143 88,960 88,943 LONG-TERM DEBT 9,701 - LONG-TERM LEASE OBLIGATIONS 8,641 9,477 LONG-TERM DEFERRED REVENUE 788 920 LONG-TERM INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 6,320 6,470 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 15,103 15,067 129,513 120,877 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 84,157,016 at April 30, 2020 (January 31, 2020 – 84,156,316) 524,175 524,154 Additional paid-in capital 460,433 459,269 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,441 ) (25,944 ) Accumulated deficit (124,723 ) (135,770 ) 817,444 821,709 946,957 942,586



The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

April 30, April 30, 2020 2019 REVENUES 83,703 78,004 COST OF REVENUES 21,867 19,856 GROSS MARGIN 61,836 58,148 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 9,322 10,132 Research and development 13,579 12,728 General and administrative 8,737 8,478 Other charges 783 2,064 Amortization of intangible assets 13,713 12,777 46,134 46,179 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 15,702 11,969 INTEREST EXPENSE (320 ) (2,159 ) INVESTMENT INCOME 44 71 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,426 9,881 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Current 3,815 1,735 Deferred 564 826 4,379 2,561 NET INCOME 11,047 7,320 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.13 0.09 Diluted 0.13 0.09 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 84,156 77,149 Diluted 85,456 78,273



The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)