Fort Myers, Fla., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) physicians are the co-authors of 20 research studies that will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program being held May 29 – 31, 2020. As the largest gathering of oncologists in the world, FCS health care providers will join thousands of participants to explore the findings of cutting-edge research and state-of-the-art treatment therapies.

“The tremendous advancements made in cancer treatment in recent years have been achieved through clinical trials,” said Dr. James A. Reeves Jr . , director of FCS Research Operations. “We are extremely proud that research done through our Sarah Cannon Phase 1 Drug Development Units in Sarasota and Lake Mary and at FCS clinics throughout Florida is contributing so significantly to these advances.”

Dr. Manish R. Patel , Sarah Cannon at FCS director of drug development, is the lead author of a study on immunotherapy, and co-author of seven additional studies that will be featured in poster presentations and discussions. Dr. Judy Wang, Sarah Cannon at FCS associate director of drug development, is also co-authoring presentations. Dr. Patel and Dr. Wang also serve on ASCO’s Scientific Program Committee.

Dr. Ivor Percent, as first author, will give an oral presentation of a Phase 3 study on non-small cell metastatic lung cancer co-authored by Dr. Craig Reynolds. Dr. Maen Hussein is co-author of a published lung cancer study and co-author of a published study about health services research and quality improvement.

In addition to Drs. Hussein, Patel, Percent, Reynolds and Wang, the following FCS physician investigators will present their research results during poster discussions and/or presentations: Dr. Lucio N. Gordan, Dr. Lowell Hart, Dr. Scott Lunin, Dr. Anjan Patel, Dr. James R. Reeves Jr., Dr. Vance Wright-Browne and Dr. Gail Lynn Wright.

“To have the research studies involving 11 FCS physicians being published and shared at this prestigious global gathering confirms that FCS is at the forefront of exciting new discoveries,” said FCS CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “Our strategic partnership with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, enables us to offer our patients access to more national clinical trials than any other oncology practice in the state of Florida.”

“Through our robust research program, we are continuously gaining a better understanding of molecular changes and cancer cell activity,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio N. Gordan. “We are able to then apply the science to develop personalized and targeted treatments to achieve the best outcomes for our patients.”

The program, titled “Unite and Conquer: Accelerating Progress Together,” will feature over 250 oral abstract presentations and 2,500 poster presentations in 24 diseased-based and specialty tracks. Sarah Cannon Chief Medical Officer and President of Clinical Operations Howard A. “Skip” Burris III, MD, FACP, FASCO is serving as the 2020 ASCO® president and will present the opening presidential address at the annual meeting on Saturday, May 30.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare’s Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world’s leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. A leader in drug development, Sarah Cannon has led more than 400 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations. For more information, visit sarahcannon.com.

