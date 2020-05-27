SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will participate in the following investor virtual conferences.



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Thursday, June 4 th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time / 1 p.m. Eastern Time





Fireside Chat on Thursday, June 11 th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time / 1 p.m. Eastern Time





Fireside Chat on Thursday, June 11th at 12 p.m. Pacific Time / 3 p.m. Eastern Time



Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com .

About Adaptive Biotechnologies



Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/adaptivebiotech .

