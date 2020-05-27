GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) (“Stone” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors resolved, on its meeting of May 21, 2020, to appoint Mrs. Luciana Ibiapina Lira Aguiar to the Board of Directors, effective immediately, and at the same meeting, elected to the Audit Committee, as replacement for Mr. Ali Mazanderani, who stepped out of the Audit Committee, but remained, nonetheless, as a member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Aguiar is independent under the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market.



Mrs. Aguiar has over 25 years of professional experience in tax law. Prior to joining the board of directors of Stone, Mrs. Aguiar was the managing partner of law firm Bocater, Camargo, Costa e Silva Advogados for over 3 years and a tax lawyer for law firm Mariz de Oliveira e Siqueira Campos Advogados for 2 and half years. Mrs. Aguiar was previously a tax partner at PwC, from 1994 to 2012, where she was responsible for tax audit and tax consulting, with relevant knowledge of auditing standards, tax and accounting legislation, regulation of publicly-held companies. Mrs. Aguiar is Professor of Tax Law courses at GVlaw - FGV Direito - São Paulo, and holds bachelor degrees in Law, Economic Sciences and Accounting Sciences from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo and a Master degree in Tax Law from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

With Mrs. Aguiar’s appointment, Stone’s current Board members are Mr. André Street, Mr. Eduardo Cunha Monnerat Solon de Pontes, Mr. Thomas A. Patterson, Mr. Ali Mazanderani, Mr. Roberto Moses Thompson Motta, Mr. Sílvio José Morais and Mrs. Aguiar.

The Audit Committee consists of three members, namely Mr. Roberto Moses Thompson Motta, Mr. Sílvio José Morais and Mrs. Aguiar, who satisfy the criteria of audit committee financial expert as set forth under the applicable rules of the SEC.

