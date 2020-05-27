PLEASANTON, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced plans to further integrate Workday and Salesforce to enable joint customers to forge ahead in their plans to safely return to work.

The companies will offer integrated solutions between Workday, the source of truth for real-time worker information and skills insights for today’s dynamic workforce, and Salesforce’s Work.com , an all-new suite of applications and advisory resources to help business and community leaders around the world reopen safely. The pairing will equip joint customers with rich, timely insights and tools to help them manage their workforce as businesses move further into a reopening strategy in the face of COVID-19.

A Partnership to Support Evolving Workforce and Workplace Needs

As organizations move further into returning to work, they are looking for new ways to foster a data-driven culture built around better understanding, protecting, and driving productivity of a more distributed workforce as COVID-19 redefines how and where work gets done. This, in combination with the need to adhere to ever-changing regulations, requires trusted partners and solutions to foster cross-organizational collaboration, drive smart decisions quickly, and communicate to workers and beyond at scale.

With the integrated solutions between Workday and Salesforce’s Work.com, customers will be able to synchronize critical worker and skills data from Workday, including that from the powerful Workday Skills Cloud ontology, with Work.com’s safety, health, and workplace information. The companies plan to deliver future solutions that will help customers:

Prepare and Protect the Workplace:

As organizations look to reopen, they will be able to assess site readiness and track regional health considerations to make critical data-driven decisions such as whether office space reconfiguration can accommodate social distancing requirements or evaluate and manage personal protective equipment inventory. They also will be able to more safely assign and deploy workers to the appropriate sites while staying informed about local health and safety regulations. Safeguard and Support the Workforce:

Customers looking at bringing their workforce back to the office may also assess worker location preferences or viability by health-screening, and determine ongoing employee eligibility based on health and safety training completion. Additionally, they will be able to create a phased approach to bringing workers back based on other factors such as criticality, shift management, and location capacity. This can all be done while protecting the safety of workers onsite and at home with solutions to manually trace health and relationship contacts in a safe and private manner. Prepare for the Changing World of Work:

As customers look to the future, they can identify the skills they have and will need, and will be able to determine where they have the best opportunities to upskill and reskill their workforce - ultimately deploying talent when, where, and how required to meet evolving business needs.

Comments on the News

“Organizations require an incredible amount of workforce insight to build a return to work strategy and quickly tackle the twists and turns that will come with it in our changing world,” said Pete Schlampp, executive vice president, products, Workday. “Combining the data in Workday with the Work.com toolset is a powerful pairing. The result will be an integrated solution set that we believe delivers what HR leaders need to lead in the current environment - more intelligence and trusted systems to make decisions that unlock the potential of the workforce in entirely new ways.”

“Organizations worldwide are grappling with how and when to return to work — and they are turning to data to make safe, smart decisions. Yet, pulling together multiple data streams — like employee skills, employee wellness, cleaning schedules, regional health info — can be complex and time consuming,” said Bret Taylor, President and COO, Salesforce. “By integrating Workday employee data directly into Work.com, we’re making it easier for employers to centralize critical data and get their businesses up and running again.”

Availability

The first phase of the integrated solutions are planned to be available to joint customers in June 2020 with additional solutions to follow.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

