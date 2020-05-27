SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter 2020.



“2020 started at a strong pace for our business and the challenges faced by our partner schools given the COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened our role as a mission critical partner for them. During the schools’ shutdown, Arco’s digital transformation accelerated years. We believe our consistent and intense investments in technology over the years as well as the evolution of out platform will put us in a stronger competitive position as our value proposition becomes even greater to all schools. We are grateful and incredibly inspired by the tireless work of our 1,900 employees who, over the past couple of months, contributed in an unprecedent way to our clients and our community. We are very excited with the outlook ahead and hopeful that we will all overcome this period soon.”

First Quarter 2020 Results

Net Revenue of R$261.6 million;

Net Profit of R$3.8 million;

Adjusted Net Income of R$56.2 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of R$96.9 million.

Revenue Recognition and Seasonality

As we report the first quarter 2020 results, it is important to highlight the revenue recognition and seasonality of our business.

We typically deliver our Core Curriculum content four times each year, in March, June, August and December and our Supplemental Solutions content twice each year, in June and December, usually two to three months prior to the start of each school quarter. The amount of revenue recognized is proportional to the amount of content made available, which is not linearly distributed among the quarters, which causes revenue seasonality in our business.

A significant portion of our expenses is also seasonal. Due to the nature of our business cycle, we require significant working capital, typically in September or October of each year, to cover costs related to production and accumulation of inventory, selling and marketing expenses, and delivery of our teaching materials at the end of each fiscal year in preparation for the beginning of each school year. Therefore, such operating expenses are generally incurred in the period between September and December of each year.

Second Quarter 2020 guidance:

We expect to recognize in the second quarter (2Q20) ~20% of the consolidated ACV Bookings for 2020.

Full Year 2020 guidance:

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to be in the range of 35.5% to 37.5%.

Information related to COVID-19 pandemic:

As discussed in more detail in our March 31, 2020 consolidated financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a material impact on the Company’s operations, distribution capacity and revenue recognition so far. As of March 31, 2020, except for the revision of the Company’s estimated credit losses from its trade receivables based on expected increases in financial default and in unemployment rates in Brazil for the next months, which resulted in an increase of R$3,115 thousand, there were no other material impacts to the Company’s financial performance or position.

Despite legally mandated school closures, the Company did not suspend its activities and, following health and social distancing guidelines, its workforce continues to work remotely from home, for which investments in IT and network infrastructure were made in order to enable stable remote operations. In order to safeguard the health and safety of its employees, customers and suppliers, the Company has taken several preventive measures. Our content production continues according to the scheduled curriculum calendar and the current educational material has been delivered to the schools according to the planned schedule, enabling the Company to recognize the revenues on these products.

The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an ongoing basis is still uncertain, and the Company’s management team will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential impacts it may have on the Company’s business, its financial performance and position.

The extent to which the coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts our financial results and operations will depend on future developments, which are uncertain, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the coronavirus and the actions to contain the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Based on future developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is possible that we may, in the future, be required to take actions or steps in relation to our business that could have a disruptive or a material and adverse effect on our business.



About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: We define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit for the year (or period) plus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan, plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to Covid-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit for the year (or period) plus share-based compensation plan, plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement and (vi) software resulting from acquisitions), less/plus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs), less/plus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders plus share of loss of equity-accounted investees, plus interest expenses, plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income, plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents, plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to Covid-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted Net Income Margin as Adjusted Net Income divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment less acquisition of intangible assets. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business. We calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow as free cash flow for the year (or period) plus (i) non-recurring expenses, (ii) M&A expenses and (iii) interest change in financial investments.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Conference Call Information

Arco will discuss its first quarter 2020 results today, May 27, 2020, via a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call (ID: 8895947), please dial: (866) 679-4032 or +1 (409) 217-8315. An audio replay of the call will be available through June 10, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 8895947. A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://arcoeducacao.gcs-web.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arco Platform Limited

IR@arcoeducacao.com.br

Source: Arco Platform Ltd.



Arco Platform Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March 31, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 72,991 48,900 Financial investments 759,944 574,804 Trade receivables 343,973 329,428 Inventories 41,120 40,106 Recoverable taxes 23,382 15,612 Financial instruments - call options on equity method investments 3,957 3,794 Related parties 1,311 1,298 Other assets 31,286 14,630 Total current assets 1,277,964 1,028,572 Non-current assets Financial instruments - call options on equity method investments 27,893 32,152 Deferred income tax 182,327 156,748 Recoverable taxes 6,483 6,613 Financial investments 4,765 4,690 Related parties 14,980 14,813 Other assets 14,915 14,399 Investments and interests in other entities 60,543 48,574 Property and equipment 22,169 21,328 Right-of-use assets 20,471 21,631 Intangible assets 1,800,352 1,811,903 Total non-current assets 2,154,898 2,132,851 Total assets 3,432,862 3,161,423





March 31, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 (unaudited) Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 47,159 34,521 Labor and social obligations 66,716 68,511 Taxes and contributions payable 4,948 7,508 Income taxes payable 32,391 52,038 Advances from customers 75,106 25,626 Lease liabilities 6,774 6,845 Loans and financing 298,069 98,561 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 143,089 117,959 Other liabilities 567 607 Total current liabilities 674,819 412,176 Non-current liabilities Labor and social obligations 4,942 2,801 Lease liabilities 17,714 19,012 Loans and financing 1,211 - Financial instruments - put options on equity method investments 29,899 33,940 Provision for legal proceedings 284 251 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 1,096,313 1,098,273 Other liabilities 142 160 Total non-current liabilities 1,150,505 1,154,437 Equity Share capital 11 11 Capital reserve 1,607,622 1,607,622 Share-based compensation reserve 93,453 84,546 Accumulated losses (93,548) (97,369) Total equity 1,607,538 1,594,810 Total liabilities and equity 3,432,862 3,161,423





Arco Platform Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income March 31, March 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 261,579 117,055 Cost of sales (67,220) (21,869) Gross profit 194,359 95,186 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (87,900) (36,135) General and administrative expenses (66,783) (20,832) Other income, net 412 3,359 Operating profit 40,088 41,578 Finance income 9,387 16,956 Finance costs (38,339) (16,481) Finance result (28,952) 475 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (706) (492) Profit before income taxes 10,430 41,561 Income taxes - income (expense) Current (32,188) (18,252) Deferred 25,579 7,532 Total income taxes – income (expense) (6,609) (10,720) Net profit for the period 3,821 30,841 Equity holders of the parent 3,821 30,841 Non-controlling interests - - Basic earnings per share – in Brazilian reais Class A 0.07 0.61 Class B 0.07 0.61 Diluted earnings per share – in Brazilian reais Class A 0.07 0.59 Class B 0.07 0.59 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 54,939 50,298 Diluted 55,336 51,157





Arco Platform Limited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows March 31, March 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Profit before income taxes for the period 10,430 41,561 Adjustments to reconcile profit before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 28,675 7,240 Inventory reserves 2,106 2,228 Allowance for doubtful accounts 6,168 1,653 Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets disposed 672 102 Fair value change in financial instruments from acquisition interests 54 1,866 Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 6,600 - Share of loss of equity-accounted investees 706 492 Share-based compensation plan 8,907 137 Accrued interest 1,242 - Interest accretion on acquisition liability 20,266 5,942 Income from non-cash equivalents (2,039) - Interest on lease liabilities 732 395 Provision for legal proceedings 33 79 Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units) 5,888 - Foreign exchange income (742) (76) Gain on sale of investment - (3,288) 89,698 58,331 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (20,712) (16,201) Inventories (485) 36 Recoverable taxes (1,694) (4,972) Other assets (17,036) 1,952 Trade payables 12,638 686 Labor and social obligations (5,542) 4,774 Taxes and contributions payable (2,560) (572) Advances from customers 49,480 20,828 Other liabilities (58) (301) Cash generated from operations 103,729 64,561 Income taxes paid (57,543) (18,035) Interest paid on lease liabilities (425) - Net cash flows from operating activities 45,761 46,526 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (2,377) (2,793) Payment of investments and interests in other entities (12,675) - Acquisition of intangible assets (17,059) (11,492) Purchase of financial investments (183,176) (26,291) Loans to related parties - (14,000) Net cash flows used in investing activities (215,287) (54,576) Financing activities Capital increase - 1,218 Share issuance costs - (673) Payment of lease liabilities (2,354) (515) Loans and financing 198,925 - Dividends paid by subsidiaries (3,696) - Net cash flows from financing activities 192,875 30 Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents 742 76 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,091 (7,944) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 48,900 12,301 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 72,991 4,357 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,091 (7,944)



