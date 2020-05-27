CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (“Cordy” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: CKK) announces that Mike Smith has resigned as director. Cordy thanks Mr. Smith for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



