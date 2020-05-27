HORSHAM, Pa., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its second quarter ended April 30, 2020.
FY 2020’s Second Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2019’s Second Quarter):
Financial Guidance:
Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter as our team delivered solid results under very challenging conditions. Our second quarter was essentially bifurcated by the impact of Covid-19. Fueled by strong demand, a healthy economy, low mortgage rates, and a limited supply of new and existing homes nationwide, our net signed contracts were up 43% through the six weeks ended March 15, 2020, compared to the prior year’s same period. With approximately 40% of our selling communities and 50% of the dollar value of our backlog concentrated in highly impacted markets, from March 16 through April 30, our net signed contracts declined 64% year over year. Government stay-at-home and business closure orders in these markets, which included Pennsylvania; New Jersey; New York City and its suburbs; Connecticut; Massachusetts; Michigan; metro Seattle and California, made it especially challenging to sell, construct and deliver homes. Fortunately, government restrictions have eased and sales and construction operations have resumed in almost all of our markets.
“While net signed contracts in the first four weeks of May were down 37% year-over-year, we are very encouraged by recent deposit activity. Our deposits, which typically precede a binding sales contract by about three weeks and represent a leading indicator of current market demand, were up 13% over the past three weeks versus the same three-week period last year. Importantly, our recent deposit-to-contract conversion ratio has remained consistent with pre-Covid-19 levels. Web traffic has also steadily improved from the lows we experienced in mid-March and has returned to the same strong activity we enjoyed pre-Covid-19 in February. These early trends suggest the housing market may be more resilient than anticipated just two months ago.
“We ended our second quarter with approximately $2.0 billion of liquidity, including $741 million of cash and marketable securities and $1.3 billion available under our $1.9 billion revolving credit facility, which does not mature until November 2024. With no significant debt maturities until February 2022, our balance sheet is strong.
“I would like to thank all of our Toll Brothers team members. I am so proud of how they have responded to the challenges we have faced during this time. We have seen first-hand their creative thinking, how hard they are working, and their incredibly positive spirit. They are completely dedicated to moving our great company forward while taking care of our customers every step of the way.
“With our trusted brand, experienced management team, diversified product offerings, strong liquidity, and high-quality land holdings, we believe we are well prepared for the immediate challenges ahead. We also believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the favorable long-term demographic and supply-demand trends underlying the housing market, which we expect will continue supporting the industry as the economy recovers.”
Toll Brothers’ Financial Highlights for the FY 2020 second quarter ended April 30, 2020 (unaudited):
Toll Brothers’ financial highlights for the six months ended April 30, 2020 (unaudited):
Additional Financial Information:
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.
Toll Brothers will be broadcasting live via the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.Tollbrothers.com, a conference call hosted by Chairman & CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Thursday, May 28, 2020, to discuss these results. To access the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, click on the Investor Relations page, and select "Events & Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register and download any necessary software.
The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.
Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.
Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and a full range of technology solutions. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.
In 2020, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the sixth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. The Company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. For more information visit www.TollBrothers.com.
Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.Tollbrothers.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
Information presented herein for the second quarter ended April 30, 2020 is subject to finalization of the Company's regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.
This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: the impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. economy, the markets in which we operate or may operate, and on our business; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.
Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
|April 30,
2020
|October 31,
2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|741,222
|$
|1,286,014
|Inventory
|8,195,633
|7,873,048
|Property, construction and office equipment, net
|278,518
|273,412
|Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets
|983,094
|715,441
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|141,007
|218,777
|Customer deposits held in escrow
|74,690
|74,403
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|364,041
|366,252
|Income taxes receivable
|32,606
|20,791
|$
|10,810,811
|$
|10,828,138
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Loans payable
|$
|1,556,572
|$
|1,111,449
|Senior notes
|2,660,815
|2,659,898
|Mortgage company loan facility
|106,018
|150,000
|Customer deposits
|419,653
|385,596
|Accounts payable
|350,019
|348,599
|Accrued expenses
|998,543
|950,932
|Income taxes payable
|105,469
|102,971
|Total liabilities
|6,197,089
|5,709,445
|Equity:
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|1,529
|1,529
|Additional paid-in capital
|725,246
|726,879
|Retained earnings
|4,878,017
|4,774,422
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(1,034,999
|)
|(425,183
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(5,275
|)
|(5,831
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,564,518
|5,071,816
|Noncontrolling interest
|49,204
|46,877
|Total equity
|4,613,722
|5,118,693
|$
|10,810,811
|$
|10,828,138
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
April 30,
|Three Months Ended
April 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|$
|%
|$
|%
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Revenues:
|Home sales
|$
|2,813,571
|$
|3,031,365
|$
|1,516,234
|$
|1,712,057
|Land sales
|66,932
|47,910
|32,838
|4,037
|2,880,503
|3,079,275
|1,549,072
|1,716,094
|Cost of revenues:
|Home sales
|2,310,589
|82.1
|%
|2,416,592
|79.7
|%
|1,250,689
|82.5
|%
|1,374,347
|80.3
|%
|Land sales
|58,700
|87.7
|%
|37,174
|77.6
|%
|26,418
|80.4
|%
|2,921
|72.4
|%
|2,369,289
|2,453,766
|1,277,107
|1,377,268
|Gross margin - home sales
|502,982
|17.9
|%
|614,773
|20.3
|%
|265,545
|17.5
|%
|337,710
|19.7
|%
|Gross margin - land sales
|8,232
|12.3
|%
|10,736
|22.4
|%
|6,420
|19.6
|%
|1,116
|27.6
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|371,170
|13.2
|%
|$
|340,609
|11.2
|%
|$
|179,417
|11.8
|%
|$
|178,371
|10.4
|%
|Income from operations
|140,044
|4.9
|%
|284,900
|9.3
|%
|92,548
|6.0
|%
|160,455
|9.4
|%
|Other:
|Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|7,870
|10,559
|(4,271
|)
|4,419
|Other income - net
|20,131
|32,146
|13,836
|11,285
|Income before income taxes
|168,045
|327,605
|102,113
|176,159
|Income tax provision
|35,499
|86,231
|26,443
|46,835
|Net income
|$
|132,546
|$
|241,374
|$
|75,670
|$
|129,324
|Per share:
|Basic earnings
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.65
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.88
|Diluted earnings
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.63
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.87
|Cash dividend declared
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|Weighted-average number of shares:
|Basic
|133,175
|146,687
|128,205
|146,622
|Diluted
|134,349
|148,081
|128,809
|148,129
|Effective tax rate
|21.1
|%
|26.3
|%
|25.9
|%
|26.6
|%
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
April 30,
|Three Months Ended
April 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Impairment charges recognized:
|Cost of home sales - land owned/controlled for future communities
|$
|14,945
|$
|3,676
|$
|13,914
|$
|1,899
|Cost of home sales - operating communities
|300
|23,280
|300
|17,495
|$
|15,245
|$
|26,956
|$
|14,214
|$
|19,394
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|30,285
|$
|33,314
|$
|15,618
|$
|17,645
|Interest incurred
|$
|89,754
|$
|87,862
|$
|46,104
|$
|43,440
|Interest expense:
|Charged to home sales cost of sales
|$
|70,811
|$
|79,227
|$
|38,037
|$
|44,786
|Charged to land sales cost of sales
|1,304
|635
|737
|283
|Charged to other income - net
|2,440
|2,440
|$
|74,555
|$
|79,862
|$
|41,214
|$
|45,069
|Home sites controlled:
|April 30,
2020
|April 30,
2019
|Owned
|37,112
|33,497
|Optioned
|25,028
|21,096
|62,140
|54,593
Inventory at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):
|April 30,
2020
|October 31,
2019
|Land and land development costs
|$
|2,309,884
|$
|2,224,308
|Construction in progress
|5,139,535
|4,984,989
|Sample homes
|455,091
|414,107
|Land deposits and costs of future development
|291,123
|249,644
|$
|8,195,633
|$
|7,873,048
Toll Brothers operates in two segments: Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill ("City Living"). Within Traditional Home Building, Toll operates in five geographic segments. As previously reported, during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, management realigned certain of the states falling within its five home building regions. Within Traditional Home Building, the Company operates in the following five geographic segments, with current operations in the states listed below:
The realignment did not have any impact on the Company’s consolidated financial position, results of operations, earnings per share or cash flows for the periods presented. Prior period results have been recast to conform with the Company’s current segments in the tables below:
|Three Months Ended
April 30,
|Units
|$ (Millions)
|Average Price Per Unit $
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|REVENUES
|North
|449
|518
|$
|296.0
|$
|345.1
|$
|659,300
|$
|666,200
|Mid-Atlantic
|303
|252
|192.9
|174.1
|$
|636,600
|$
|690,800
|South
|348
|313
|230.8
|242.8
|$
|663,400
|$
|775,600
|Mountain
|505
|416
|337.5
|285.8
|$
|668,300
|$
|687,000
|Pacific
|289
|340
|423.3
|579.6
|$
|1,464,700
|$
|1,704,800
|Traditional Home Building
|1,894
|1,839
|1,480.5
|1,627.4
|$
|781,700
|$
|884,900
|City Living
|29
|72
|36.8
|84.1
|$
|1,268,000
|$
|1,167,700
|Corporate and other
|(1.1
|)
|0.6
|Total home sales
|1,923
|1,911
|1,516.2
|1,712.1
|$
|788,500
|$
|895,900
|Land sales
|32.8
|4.0
|Total consolidated
|$
|1,549.0
|$
|1,716.1
|CONTRACTS
|North
|377
|687
|$
|269.8
|$
|454.8
|$
|715,700
|$
|662,000
|Mid-Atlantic
|294
|344
|219.9
|236.8
|$
|748,100
|$
|688,500
|South
|395
|404
|273.3
|288.4
|$
|691,800
|$
|713,800
|Mountain
|509
|600
|362.0
|405.6
|$
|711,300
|$
|675,900
|Pacific
|294
|348
|400.5
|554.6
|$
|1,362,100
|$
|1,593,600
|Traditional Home Building
|1,869
|2,383
|1,525.5
|1,940.2
|$
|816,200
|$
|814,200
|City Living
|17
|41
|27.7
|63.1
|$
|1,627,300
|$
|1,538,900
|Total consolidated
|1,886
|2,424
|$
|1,553.2
|$
|2,003.3
|$
|823,500
|$
|826,400
|BACKLOG
|North
|1,677
|1,885
|$
|1,187.1
|$
|1,264.5
|$
|707,900
|$
|670,800
|Mid-Atlantic
|781
|871
|574.2
|588.5
|$
|735,200
|$
|675,700
|South
|1,174
|1,035
|861.4
|802.8
|$
|733,800
|$
|775,600
|Mountain
|1,699
|1,369
|1,271.4
|958.8
|$
|748,400
|$
|700,400
|Pacific
|999
|1,213
|1,450.7
|1,919.4
|$
|1,452,100
|$
|1,582,300
|Traditional Home Building
|6,330
|6,373
|5,344.8
|5,534.0
|$
|844,400
|$
|868,400
|City Living
|98
|94
|148.1
|127.7
|$
|1,510,900
|$
|1,358,400
|Total consolidated
|6,428
|6,467
|$
|5,492.9
|$
|5,661.7
|$
|854,500
|$
|875,500
|Six Months Ended
April 30,
|Units
|$ (Millions)
|Average Price Per Unit $
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|REVENUES
|North
|842
|902
|$
|550.1
|$
|616.6
|$
|653,300
|$
|683,600
|Mid-Atlantic
|543
|463
|355.4
|309.0
|$
|654,500
|$
|667,400
|South
|622
|541
|414.5
|419.7
|$
|666,400
|$
|775,800
|Mountain
|906
|782
|600.6
|512.2
|$
|662,900
|$
|655,000
|Pacific
|556
|617
|818.6
|1,023.7
|$
|1,472,300
|$
|1,659,200
|Traditional Home Building
|3,469
|3,305
|2,739.2
|2,881.2
|$
|789,600
|$
|871,800
|City Living
|65
|136
|76.6
|152.7
|$
|1,178,500
|$
|1,122,800
|Corporate and other
|(2.2
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Total home sales
|3,534
|3,441
|2,813.6
|3,031.4
|$
|796,200
|$
|881,000
|Land sales
|66.9
|47.9
|Total consolidated
|$
|2,880.5
|$
|3,079.3
|CONTRACTS
|North
|777
|1,089
|$
|557.0
|$
|730.0
|$
|716,900
|$
|670,300
|Mid-Atlantic
|536
|597
|389.4
|397.2
|$
|726,500
|$
|665,300
|South
|748
|605
|517.7
|440.8
|$
|692,100
|$
|728,600
|Mountain
|999
|931
|719.5
|646.7
|$
|720,200
|$
|694,600
|Pacific
|581
|517
|783.8
|849.2
|$
|1,349,100
|$
|1,642,600
|Traditional Home Building
|3,641
|3,739
|2,967.4
|3,063.9
|$
|815,000
|$
|819,400
|City Living
|51
|64
|75.1
|102.7
|$
|1,472,500
|$
|1,604,700
|Total consolidated
|3,692
|3,803
|$
|3,042.5
|$
|3,166.6
|$
|824,100
|$
|832,700
Unconsolidated entities:
Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and six-month periods ended April 30, 2020 and 2019, and for backlog at April 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:
|Units
|$ (Millions)
|Average Price Per Unit $
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Three months ended April 30,
|Revenues
|9
|55
|$
|24.3
|$
|94.6
|$
|2,700,100
|$
|1,719,200
|Contracts
|7
|13
|$
|26.7
|$
|44.1
|$
|3,814,400
|$
|3,391,300
|Six months ended April 30,
|Revenues
|32
|72
|$
|91.4
|$
|121.8
|$
|2,856,500
|$
|1,692,100
|Contracts
|15
|16
|$
|50.5
|$
|56.1
|$
|3,364,800
|$
|3,509,100
|Backlog at April 30,
|9
|116
|$
|35.4
|$
|255.6
|$
|3,931,200
|$
|2,203,700
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.
These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.
The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.
Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin
The following table reconciles the Company’s homes sales gross margin as a percentage of homes sale revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin is calculated as (i) homes sales gross margin plus interest recognized in homes sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) homes sale revenues.
Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
April 30,
|Six Months Ended
April 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues - homes sales
|$
|1,516,234
|$
|1,712,057
|$
|2,813,571
|$
|3,031,365
|Cost of revenues - home sales
|1,250,689
|1,374,347
|2,310,589
|2,416,592
|Home sales gross margin
|265,545
|337,710
|502,982
|614,773
|Add:
|Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales
|38,037
|44,786
|70,811
|79,227
|Inventory write-downs
|14,214
|19,394
|15,245
|26,956
|Adjusted homes sales gross margin
|$
|317,796
|$
|401,890
|$
|589,038
|$
|720,956
|Homes sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues
|17.5
|%
|19.7
|%
|17.9
|%
|20.3
|%
|Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin as a percentage of home sale revenues
|21.0
|%
|23.5
|%
|20.9
|%
|23.8
|%
The Company’s management believes Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.
Forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin
The Company has not provided projected third quarter and full fiscal 2020 homes sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2020. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our third quarter and full fiscal year 2020 homes sales gross margin.
Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio
The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.
Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|April 30, 2020
|January 31, 2020
|October 31, 2019
|Loans payable
|$
|1,556,572
|$
|1,277,183
|$
|1,111,449
|Senior notes
|2,660,815
|2,660,352
|2,659,898
|Mortgage company loan facility
|106,018
|97,653
|150,000
|Total debt
|4,323,405
|4,035,188
|3,921,347
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,564,518
|4,655,551
|5,071,816
|Total capital
|$
|8,887,923
|$
|8,690,739
|$
|8,993,163
|Ratio of debt-to-capital
|48.6
|%
|46.4
|%
|43.6
|%
|Total debt
|$
|4,323,405
|$
|4,035,188
|$
|3,921,347
|Less:
|Mortgage company loan facility
|(106,018
|)
|(97,653
|)
|(150,000
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(741,222
|)
|(519,793
|)
|(1,286,014
|)
|Total net debt
|3,476,165
|3,417,742
|2,485,333
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,564,518
|4,655,551
|5,071,816
|Total net capital
|$
|8,040,683
|$
|8,073,293
|$
|7,557,149
|Net debt-to-capital ratio
|43.2
|%
|42.3
|%
|32.9
|%
The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.
