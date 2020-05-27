YARDLEY, Pa., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) today announced that due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and state governmental authorities, its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 2020 Annual Meeting) will now be held by means of a virtual format only. The date and time of the meeting (June 10, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern Time), as disclosed in Optinose’s proxy statement for the meeting, have not changed.



Online access to the meeting will begin at 8:15 am Eastern Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. The virtual format of the 2020 Annual Meeting will provide stockholders with the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would have at an in-person meeting. If you plan to attend the meeting, please check the “Investors” section of www.optinose.com for updates prior to the meeting date.

As always, whether or not you plan to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting, you are encouraged to vote your shares prior to the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the meeting. If you have already voted, you do not need to vote again.

Attending the Virtual Meeting

You can attend the meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OPTN2020 and entering the 16-digit control number on the proxy card you previously received; if you hold your shares in “street name” (i.e., through an account at a broker or other nominee), please follow your broker’s or nominee’s instructions you previously received to obtain your 16-digit control number or otherwise attend through the broker or nominee.

A list of Optinose’s stockholders of record will be available for examination by stockholders on the meeting website during the meeting.

Asking Questions

If you wish to submit a question during the meeting, you can do so by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OPTN2020 and entering your 16-digit control number and submitting the question in the “Ask a Question” field. Only questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints.

Voting Shares at the Virtual Meeting

If you have not voted your shares prior to the meeting, you will be able to vote your shares electronically at the 2020 Annual Meeting by clicking “Vote Here” on the meeting website. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, you are encouraged to vote your shares prior to the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials you previously received.

The proxy materials you previously received may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the meeting. The previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual format. If you have already voted, you do not need to vote again.

