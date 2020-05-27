Dallas, TX, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s longtime catering expert – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – is rolling out a new line-up of catering options for guests looking to safely feed large groups as more states reopen.

To provide an alternative to its popular communal delivery buffet or to feed large groups on-the-go, Dickey’s is now offering an expanded variety of boxed meals that come packaged individually. Orders also feature new item labels for accuracy and more individualized sauce options.

“Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, we’ve seen a huge demand from big box retailers, grocery stores and government offices to cater our comfort food to their frontline workers,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our extended catering options give businesses and organizations who are beginning to reopen an easy, affordable way to feed all of their employees a variety of slow-smoked meals without going off-site.”

Guests can now upgrade their boxed lunch experience with Dickey’s Westerner Sandwich, Chicken Caesar Salad or Loaded Baker for events of any size. At participating locations, guests can add one of Dickey’s Southern favorite sides to their boxed lunch order for an additional $1.

Now through the end of May, employers, graduates and event planners can use the code 10offcatering at checkout on dickeys.com to receive 10% off their catering order or call 1-866-BARBECUE (866-227-2328) to speak to a catering expert and receive a customized free quote.

The world’s largest barbecue concept offers catering set-ups for groups of all sizes, including party platters, full-service buffets and delivery buffets. Dickey’s catering experts are all ServSafe certified and wear masks and gloves both in-store and off-premise when handling and preparing authentic, Texas-style barbecue.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting classic.dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location by visiting dickeys.com/locations.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

